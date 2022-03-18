BetOnline Becomes First Casino and Sportsbook Company to Accept BAYC ApeCoin for Transactions

LOS ANGELES, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BetOnline.ag, one of the world's largest online sports betting, poker and casino platforms, became the first gaming operator to add ApeCoin to its approved cryptocurrency processing list, the company announced today via the Odds PR agency.

ApeCoin ($APE) began trading on crypto exchanges Thursday, March 17, after months of hype and speculation behind the ERC-20 token created by Yuga Labs, which is the parent company of the popular NFT project, Bored Ape Yacht Club.

BetOnline, which publicly announced its entry into the NFT market in February after purchasing Bored Ape #320 for $375,000 during Super Bowl week, was an early adopter of cryptocurrency. The website first began accepting Bitcoin for transactions in 2010.

"We got in early on Bitcoin because we are confident blockchain is the future of global currency," BetOnline CEO Eddie Robbins III said. "And now, it's incredibly exciting to start adding NFTs to our asset vault and be the first in our industry to accept ApeCoin. We're bullish on the world of Web3, and we're eager to build and strengthen our partnerships and promotions in this space."

Outside of Bitcoin, BetOnline.ag accepts more than a dozen altcoins for deposits and withdrawals on its platform, including Ethereum, Dogecoin, Avalanche, Cardano, Polygon, Solana and USDC.

BetOnline is widely respected by crypto communities for processing perks such as zero transaction fees, high-level security and instantaneous deposits and withdrawals. Clients have access to crypto deposit limits up to $500,000, which is the highest in the gaming industry.

"We've established ourselves as the go-to sportsbook, poker and casino platform for crypto players who want the best gaming experience that is guaranteed by anonymity and transparency," Robbins said. "The security of our customers has been, and will always be, the top priority at BetOnline."

An Etherscan transaction from Thursday morning shows that the company's ENS domain and crypto wallet, betonline-ag.eth, claimed 10,094 APE tokens. A spokesperson said the company has no intention of selling its ApeCoin.

For March Madness, BetOnline is currently offering a 110% matching bonus for new customers depositing with cryptocurrency and a 45% deposit bonus for existing customers.

Established in 1991, BetOnline (www.betonline.ag) has become a worldwide leader in providing safe, legal and secure online gaming. The company's guiding principle is to establish long-lasting, positive relationships with its customers and within the gaming community. BetOnline features the most innovative technology and online gaming solutions for its sportsbook, poker, casino and horse racing clients.

