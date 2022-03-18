Brownies Marine Group, Inc. (OTCQB: BWMG) wholly owned subsidiary, BLU3, Joins the 1% for the Planet Community

Pompano Beach, Florida, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brownie’s Marine Group, Inc.’s (OTCQB:BWMG), (“BWMG” or the “Company”) wholly owned subsidiary, BLU3, Inc. is excited to announce their recent partnership with 1% for the Planet.



We know that our planet needs our help, and we understand the uphill battle required to maintain a healthy planet for future generations. And at BLU3, we are ready and proud to take on this challenge with 1% for the Planet. By donating 1% of our annual sales to non-profits focused on improving the state of marine environments around the world, we are one step closer to achieving a healthy and sustainable planet.

Earth is the only planet in existence that has a continuity of life. This fact alone generates an imperative sense of urgency to protect it. It’s our collective responsibility to raise awareness and promote change so generations to come can continue to live longer, better and healthier. And since the ocean is the largest ecosystem on Earth – covering more than 70% of the entire globe – we are making it our mission here at BLU3 to protect and preserve our ocean and marine life.

What is BLU3 doing to help?

We joined the 1% for the Planet community in January of 2022 to hold ourselves accountable, and to actively support businesses seeking solutions that pave the way for environmental change. 1% for the Planet consists of a large network of like-minded brands that share a similar mission–one that hopes to achieve a healthy planet for all.

As a proud partner, we are committed to confronting these issues through knowledge and education while leveraging branding and marketing opportunities where we see fit. BLU3 has pledged 1% of sales to support ocean-minded non-profits of our choosing that are dedicated to long-term solutions and change.

Why it matters

The ocean is considered Earth’s life support system because it:

Supplies over half of the oxygen we breathe.

Regulates the climate and reduces climate change impacts.

Supports livelihoods that stimulate global and local economies.

Contains essential ingredients necessary for vital medicines.

Supports a diversity of life.

Creates the ability for discovery and exploration– a unique way for adventurers to find beauty, inspiration & recreation.

The assumption that the ocean is limitless, abundant and immune to human touch has become obsolete thanks to scientific research and study. As scientists have begun to identify the negative impacts from overfishing, climate change, pollution, invasive species and other serious forms of human exploitation, we’ve determined the risks that are negatively impacting the ocean, waterways and natural environment. And while we cannot reverse the damage that’s been done, we can do our part to prevent it from worsening.

Consider getting involved

We encourage other companies, brands, and non-profits to join the movement. Think of 1% for the Planet as a way to pay rent to the planet. By donating 1% of your total annual sales to environmental non-profits, your brand is enacting real change. Not only will this partnership echo your passion for environmental health, but it will energize other organizations to join the initiative. While promoting this partnership to your customer base and beyond, your brand will also have a chance to build a community of recognition, support and patronage with loyal customers who also value and embrace this environmental purpose.

If you are a business owner, or wish to individually get involved, click here and become an advocate for change: https://www.onepe r centfortheplanet.org When we work together, we can ensure a sustainable future.

If you are a non-profit and would like us to consider working with your organization to help heal the planet, we’d love to hear from you! Please send us a message at info@dive b lu3.com with some details about the work that you do.

Stay updated on our progress

We are already making headway with several non-profit organizations to support their efforts. As these collaborations come to life, we will be sending out updates about the accomplishments made as a result of our partnership. To stay tuned, sign up for our newsletter at www.diveblu3.com.

“Far and away, the greatest threat to the ocean, and thus to ourselves, is ignorance. But we can do something about that.” – Sylvia Earle

About Brownie’s Marine Group

Brownie’s Marine Group, Inc., owns and operates a portfolio of companies with a concentration in the industrial, and recreational diving industry. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, tests, manufactures, and distributes recreational hookah diving, yacht-based scuba air compressors and nitrox generation systems, and scuba and water safety products in the United States and internationally. The Company has four subsidiaries: Brownie’s Third Lung; BLU3, Inc.; LW Americas; and Submersible Systems, Inc. The Company is headquartered in Pompano Beach, Florida.

For more information, visit: www.BrowniesMarineGroup.com.

About 1% for the Planet

Started in 2002 by Yvon Chouinard, founder of Patagonia, and Craig Mathews, founder of Blue Ribbon Flies, 1% for the Planet is a global organization that exists to ensure that the planet and its future generations thrive. The organization inspires businesses and individuals to support environmental non-profits through membership and everyday actions, making environmental giving easy and effective through partnership advertising, impact storytelling and third-party certification.

By contributing 1% of annual sales, thousands of 1% for the Planet members have raised over $300 million to support approved environmental non-profits around the globe. Non-profits are approved based on referrals, track record, and environmental focus, with thousands of non-profits worldwide holding current approval. The global network of 1% for the Planet consists of businesses, individuals, and nonprofits working together toward a better future for all. visit: www.onepercentfortheplanet.org.

