Africa Agricultural Films Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)

The pandemic affected the manufacturing process and supply chain networks, resulting in losses for companies and greenhouse producers. It caused delays in customers’ investment projects in 2020, which led to a large decrease in order intake of greenhouse projects compared to 2019. The companies dependent on certain components for producing their products imported from other countries and the production shortage in their importing nations at the time of COVID-19 had severely impacted the market demand.



Agricultural films are treated like a modern-day application used in many innovative agricultural practices. Focus on the improvement of agricultural productivity in the advent of shrinking farmland and expanding population are the main reasons behind the commercialization of this specialty product. The popularity of greenhouse agriculture and modern-day farming practices necessitates the use of agricultural films in the region.



The linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE) dominates the market by type. LLDPE exhibits excellent mechanical properties for covering linear cultivations, such as watermelon, melon, and tomatoes, under low tunnels. Product innovation that includes ultraviolet (UV) blocking, NIR blocking, fluorescent and ultra-thermic films would help the market to penetrate further over the forecast period.



Mulching is one of the applications in which agricultural films are widely used. Since most of the area under agriculture was open cultivation, mulching the soil using films has become a common practice globally. Large strips of the area under greenhouse vegetables and a growing emphasis on high value and export-oriented cultivation of fruits and vegetables are driving the market for agricultural films in Africa.



The demand for protected horticultural productions systems will increase over the coming years in Africa. Climate change, urbanization and a more professional production are underlying processes. Greenhouses in South Africa produce both flowers and (fruit) vegetables, and greenhouses in Ghana mainly produce tomatoes and some other vegetables for the local market. Therefore, the expanding cultivation of fruits and vegetables by the greenhouse method in Africa is expected to drive the market for agricultural films further in the future. Therefore, with the adoption of newer production technologies, agricultural films are gaining popularity thus, driving market growth.



Increased Food Demand and Need for Increased Agricultural Food Productivity



According to FAO, the African population is expected to grow, between 2009 and 2050. At the same time, per capita income is also projected to grow across Africa. With the increasing per capita income and growing population, the demand for food is also estimated to grow. For instance, as per FAO, the food demand in Africa is expected to increase by 20% to 60% by 2050. Many factors such as climate change, the outbreak of pests, and the lack of investments, make it challenging to produce enough food.?



Due to the increasing population, African food production needs to increase by more than 15%, by 2050, to meet the growing food demand. This implies that there has to be a significant increase in the production of certain food commodities. For instance, the production of cereals must reach around 0.5 billion metric ton by 2050, an increase from nearly 0.2 billion metric ton, in 2018. ? There is also a decline in arable land all across Africa. According to a report by the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO), in Africa, the arable land decreased from 387.9 million hectares of the total land in 2014 to 319.2 million hectares in 2018, and it is estimated to decrease further in the near future. Primary vegetables area harvested in 2020 increased to 10,218.3 thousand hectares with productivity reaching 83,331 hg per hectare as compared to harvsted area of 10,022.3 thousand hectares with 82,785 hg paer hectares of yield in 2019.



Hence, to meet the increasing food demand in the country, the production of crops, such as cereals and pulses, needs to increase despite the limited availability of arable land. ? Farmers are focusing on increasing the production, by growing the crops in various advanced techniques including greenhouses. This has pushed the demand for agriculture film usage in Africa. Owing to the above factors coupled with the decreasing arable land is providing a competitive advantage for the agricultural films market when compared to the other markets



Application in Greenhouses dominates the market



The growing rise of sustainable farming due to rising urbanization is one of the important factors that might help the greenhouse film grow during the forecast period in Africa. Mulch films are used to protect the crop from the proliferation of weeds. They also prevent moisture loss and improve crop yield. These factors can be advantageous in the dry parts of Africa, offering growth opportunities to players in the mulch film market.



There is a constant decline in arable land and a growing need to improve crop productivity. Moreover, the world’s expanding population and the subsequent increase in food demand are driving sustainable growth in the global agriculture industry. These factors can help increase the demand for mulch films in the market, as they improve crop quality and aid water retention.



The film protects the crops and the soil from adverse weather conditions. Additionally, the growing environmental concerns are projected to increase the usage of biodegradable mulch films in Africa. Mulching is a part of conservation agriculture, which improves food production in smallholder farming systems in Africa. Tomatoes and onions, the most common vegetables, grow in large quantities along the coast of North Africa, where mulching can be practiced. These advantages are anticipated to boost the usage of mulch films in Africa.



Competitive Landscape



The African agricultural films market is highly fragmented, where the prominent players occupy around 12.8% of the market share. Berry Global Inc., dominates the market, followed by Rhino Plastics (Pty) Ltd, Gundle Plastics Group (Pty) Ltd, Ginegar Plastic Products Ltd, and Trioworld.



These major players are investing in new products and improvisation of products, expansions, and acquisitions for business expansions. Another major area of investment is the focus on R&D to launch new products at lower prices.



