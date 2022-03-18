Kronos Fusion Energy Defense Systems Takes a Synchronized Approach to Commercialize Fusion Energy Generation

WASHINGTON, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There is an urgency of now for fusion energy. Recent events have made it abundantly clear that the United States must maintain military and economic supremacy by investing in clean, limitless energy independence. This requires preparation for the near term, as well as looking over the horizon at technologies that will revolutionize our way of life. Fusion energy generation will be part of that revolution. Other nations are investing heavily in fusion energy research and development. China has invested over $1 trillion in their "Artificial Sun" fusion reactor. China has set records for maintaining the plasma inside a Tokamak Fusion Reactor for over 17 minutes. They also recorded the hottest temperature inside the plasma, reaching 158 million degrees Fahrenheit. A consortium of 35 Nations is investing in ITER, the self-proclaimed most ambitious fusion energy project in the world. ITER's goal is to get "Q10," energy output greater than 10 times energy input. The United States is falling behind.

Brigadier General (Ret.) Paul E. Owen adds, "Kronos is prepared to take the next step in bringing fusion energy generators into production. It's vital to our national security to build on recent advances that are bringing Fusion Energy to reality in our lifetime."

Kronos Fusion Energy Defense Systems (KFEDS) is taking a synchronized approach to commercialize fusion energy generation by bringing together the totality of research and engineering efforts across government agencies, academic institutions, and private industry. KFEDS algorithms and simulations take advantage of the quantum computing developments that will enable the optimization of energy output design prior to building a prototype. There are exceptional complexities of forces and fields inside the plasma of a fusion energy generator. Recent developments in material technology, quantum computing, machine learning, neural networks, and artificial intelligence can be applied using KFEDS developed algorithms in simulations to greatly reduce the time need to get an optimized fusion energy generator prototype. The previous goal for fusion energy in the United States was broadly stated for 2050. KFEDS has a plan to create commercially viable prototypes by 2036, algorithms to simulation to commercialization.

