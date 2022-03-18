Dividend 15 Split Corp. Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

TORONTO, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dividend 15 Split Corp. declares its monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each Class A share ($1.20 annualized) and $0.04583 for each Preferred share ($0.550 annually). Distributions are payable April 8, 2022 to shareholders on record as at March 31, 2022.
Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $24.70 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $9.53 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $34.23.
Dividend 15 invests in a high quality portfolio of leading Canadian dividend-yielding stocks as follows: Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, CI Financial Corp., BCE Inc., Manulife Financial, Enbridge, Sun Life Financial, TELUS Corporation, Thomson Reuters Corporation, TransAlta Corporation, TC Energy Corporation.
|Distribution Details
|Class A Share (DFN)
|$0.10000
|Preferred Share (DFN.PR.A)
|$0.04583
|Record Date:
|March 31, 2022
|Payable Date:
|April 8, 2022
