AIKO Project Announces Its IDO on the Solana Network

London, UK, March 18, 2022



AIKO Project, the ecosystem of services designed for the adult market, has announced an IDO that is set to change the face of the NFT landscape. AIKO leverages the earning power and possibilities of NFTs and translates it to the adult market with its customizable, NSFW digital art and multiple ways for members to earn income, with its $ART token serving as the currency through which to purchase its erotic NFTs.

AIKO is built on the Solana blockchain, and during IDO on March 23 at 2:00 pm EST, its $ART token will be available to the public on all Solana decentralized exchanges at a rate of 0.000544 $SOL. Once the project's IDO ends, members will be able to trade $ART on every Solana DEX.

$ART is a fungible, deflationary, cryptocurrency SPL-Token. Investors can use $ART to acquire NFTs inside aiko.art. Sellers can be rewarded in any chosen coin. The token also serves as a bridge between aiko.art and the metaverse, making seamless transactions across platforms possible. $ART can be burned in exchange for NFTs, Aiko Collections and special features in aiko.art.

$ART Tokenomics

Token Type: Deflationary

Symbol: ART

Decimals: 6

Blockchain: Solana Network

MAX Supply: 100,000,000 $ART

ICO Price: 0.000251 $SOL

IDO Price: 0.000544 $SOL

Listing Price: 0.000586 $SOL

The $ART ICO was held on March 4, and currently, over 1700 members hold the token. The response to the ICO was overwhelming, with all ICO shares of $ART selling out.

The positive response to the $ART ICO has helped bolster the AIKO Project as a hidden gem and a lucrative opportunity for members eager to invest in a project positioned for explosive growth.

The AIKO Project has an aggressive roadmap that positions it to become the premier adult entertainment ecosystem on the blockchain. To achieve this goal, in addition to the $ART token, the team plans to launch a second token, $AIKO, in June. Additional projects include the launch of its NSFW NFT marketplace on March 15 and the forthcoming AikoVerse, an erotic metaverse that is currently in development. Four additional erotic NFT collections are in the works, with each available upon launch on the aiko.art marketplace.

As an added feature to boost its investors’ passive income opportunities, AIKO Project also offers NFT staking and token staking to diversify their investment and income streams.

In addition to its successes with the $ART ICO, AIKO Project's I'M AIKO erotic NFT collection climbed to the top of Solsea.io, sitting in the coveted spot for nearly four months. The project was also featured on CoinMarketCap.com, sitting at the top of its charts for approximately three months.

"We are pleased to announce the $ART IDO on March 23," said an AIKO Project representative. "Each project we've launched thus far has been met with great enthusiasm, including the sold-out $ART ICO and our I'M AIKO erotic NFT collection. This success speaks volumes to the potential of the project and serves as a case study for investors looking for multiple ways to build a passive income while leveraging the popularity of the adult entertainment industry."

