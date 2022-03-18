Say “¡Hola!” to Corona® Hard Seltzer Seltzerita™

CHICAGO, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corona Hard Seltzer Seltzerita has officially arrived to shake things up and refresh your perspective on hard seltzers! The Corona brand’s latest innovation brings together bold margarita flavor and the essence of a sparkling seltzer, making you feel like you’re lounging beachside with just one sip. Inspired by popular margarita flavors, Corona Hard Seltzer Seltzerita is made with a splash of real Mexican lime juice*, sweetened with agave and cane sugar, and comes in four bright flavors: Classic Lime, Peach, Mango, and Strawberry.



“We’re excited to provide our fans with an innovative product that fuses the traditional flavors of a classic margarita with a refreshing Corona perspective,” said Ryan Anderson, Director, Brand Marketing, Corona. “Seltzerita speaks to our exceptionally bold and authentic heritage, inspiring drinkers of Corona to live La Vida Más Fina wherever they may be.”

Available now at retailers nationwide, the fresh hard seltzer is sold in a 12-pack of 12 oz. slim cans and contains 130 calories^, 4g carbs, and 6% ABV, per serving. Seltzerita is the most recent addition to the Corona Hard Seltzer portfolio, which includes Corona Hard Seltzer Tropical Pack, Corona Hard Seltzer Berry Pack and Corona Hard Seltzer Limonada.

To learn more, visit CoronaUSA.com. As always, Corona encourages consumers to enjoy its products and relax responsibly.

About the Corona Brand Family :

The Corona brand family is home to Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Familiar, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, and Corona Hard Seltzer. The entire Corona portfolio is brewed in Mexico by Constellation Brands and imported and marketed exclusively to the U.S. by the company. Corona Extra, the flagship brand of the Corona brand family, is a pilsner-style lager with a golden hue that was first brewed in Mexico in 1925. Corona embodies “La Vida Más Fina” or “The Fine Life” as a modern expression of the brand’s lifestyle. The refreshing flavor and carefree attitude of Corona Extra holds a respected place in U.S. culture as the #1 most loved beer brand.

A brand that has long been synonymous with the beach, Corona is committing to removing 1 million pounds of plastic from shorelines and its business by the brand’s 100th birthday in 2025 through its “Protect Our Beaches” initiative with Oceanic Global, a nonprofit leader in ocean conservation. Believing there is no such thing as a better tomorrow without our beaches, the brand is on a mission to preserve these special places for generations to come.

Does not contain distilled spirits. Relax responsibly®. Corona® Hard Seltzer Seltzerita. Hard Seltzer with Natural Flavors and a Splash of Real Lime Juice. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL. *Contains 1% juice. ^ Per 12 fl. oz. serving average analysis: Calories: 130, Carbohydrates: 4 grams, Sugar: 3 grams (2 grams in Classic Lime), Protein: 0 grams, Fat: 0 grams.

