With 80,000+ Trusted Users Already in Reach, Sterling Administration's FMLA and State Leave Administration Service Plans to Eliminate Leave Tracking Challenges for Employers

OAKLAND, Calif., March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling Administration, a leading service provider for HSAs, HRAs, FSAs, COBRA, Retiree Billing, and POPs, announced the launch of their FMLA (Family and Medical Leave Act) and State Leave Administration service today.

Sterling Administration's newly launched FMLA and State Leave Administration service would administer federal and state leave requirements for employers that meet the requirements. It ranges from full-service leave management solutions, compliance assistance, white-glove support, and a dedicated specialist from beginning to end.

Sterling Administration aims to help employers monitor federal and state leave laws and assists them in governing per the updated legislation. Sterling Administration's team of qualified experts provides a hands-on service for all phases of leave management connecting directly with employees on leave, determining their eligibility, collecting required documents, and monitoring for abuse.

Today's announcement expands Sterling Administration's flexible and economical serving options for employers dealing with inaccurate leave tracking, incomplete leave certifications, management inconvenience, and illegitimate FMLA or State Leave denials.

"With a current trusted user rate of more than 80,000, we continue to skyrocket towards rapid growth, booming into your go-to platform for expert FMLA administration and management." - Duarte Batista, President, Sterling Administration.

Currently, Sterling Administration targets to become the go-to platform to resolve employee absence tracking, regulatory concerns, and workflow disruptions to remove the burden of leave administrations from Human Resources with their FMLA and State Leave service. Sterling Administration has 17 years of experience in benefits administration and management. With its newly launched FMLA and State Leave service, Sterling Administration intends to strengthen further its leading position in HSA, HRA, FSA, COBRA, RETIREE BILLING, and POP while significantly reducing the workload for Human Resources.

About Sterling Administration

Sterling Administration is a minority, woman-owned administrator offering FMLA, HSAs, HRAs, FSAs, COBRA, Retiree Billing, and POPs. Additionally, Sterling offers expert compliance services for ERISA Wrap, Form 5500 Filing, non-discrimination testing, and requirements under the Patient Protection Affordable Care Act (PPACA).

Acknowledged as the national Best Place to Work by Business Insurance Magazine, Sterling Administration is now assisting 80,000+ users in managing their benefits. With cutting-edge partners like FSA Store and HSA Store, Sterling gives you superior benefits administration technology and services, as well as all the tools you need to promote personal and financial wellness for your employees.

For additional information, you can refer to https://fmla.sterlingadministration.com.

