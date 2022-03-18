GreyOrange Names Sara Gardner Vice President of Product Marketing

ATLANTA, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreyOrange , the fulfillment platform leader, announces the appointment of Sara Gardner as Vice President of Product Marketing. In this role, Gardner will lead the Product Marketing team in promoting hyper-growth for GreyOrange as the top fulfillment platform for global retailers and fulfillment operations.

“Sara has an incredible eye for emerging trends and a wealth of experience with industrial products and solutions, as well as Silicon Valley technology,” said Guy Arama, chief marketing officer, GreyOrange. “Her product marketing leadership will be crucial in developing innovative strategies to help GreyOrange grow, scale and thrive.”

Sara Gardner has a proven track record of launching new products and businesses in both the United States and United Kingdom and a strong aptitude for market analysis, segmentation and positioning. She also brings a deep technology background in IoT, Artificial Intelligence and SaaS to GreyOrange which aligns perfectly with the growth goals for the company.

“Digitalization is poised to transform all aspects of the supply chain,” said Gardner. “The GreyOrange fulfillment platform lets us deliver on the speed, scale and complexity needed to meet the fulfillment demands of today and help transform the warehouse into a more intuitive and efficient environment for workers. I’m excited to be part of the future of GreyOrange and proud to join the ranks of women technology leaders in this evolving industry.”

Gardner joins GreyOrange most recently from Johnson Controls Inc., where she was Head of Global Growth Strategy and Marketing for the company’s surveillance and physical access control portfolios. Prior to Johnson Controls Inc. she was Chief Technology Officer and Vice President of Strategy for Hitachi Insight Group, where she co-founded Hitachi’s inaugural global IoT business and helped define and launch the Hitachi Lumada platform and portfolio of solutions. Sara also spent four years as Head of BI/DW Product Management and Product Marketing at Hewlett Packard and 11 years in various product management, marketing, alliances and technical sales roles with Oracle Corporation.



About GreyOrange

GreyOrange is the leading omnichannel fulfillment platform that gives companies choice, flexibility and resilience in driving digital supply chain transformations. The GreyOrange platform gets the right product to the right person at the right time. GreyOrange gives organizations a competitive advantage by increasing productivity, empowering growth and scale, mitigating labor challenges, reducing risk and getting to market faster while also creating better experiences for customers and employees. The company is headquartered in Atlanta with offices across EMEA and APAC. For more information, visit www.greyorange.com .

Media Contact:

Will Haraway

LeadCoverage

will@leadcoverage.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/23ee8d7b-e93a-4050-9820-5fe03e8b0e31