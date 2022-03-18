Notice on the Decisions Adopted at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders for 2022

| Source: Medicinos bankas UAB Medicinos bankas UAB

Vilnius, LITHUANIA

We hereby inform you about the decisions adopted at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Medicinos Bankas UAB for 2022 (office address: Pamėnkalnio 40, Vilnius, company registration number 112027077, VAT number LT120270716) which was held on 18 March 2022 (please see the attached documents).

 

More information: Aleksejus Tonkich, Member of the Board, Director of the Financial Service, Deputy Head of Administration Phone: + 370 698 34055, email: aleksejus.tonkich@medbank.lt

Attachments


Attachments

Decisions of General Meeting of Shareholders Pelno paskirstymas 2021_EN uabmedicinosbankas-2021-12-31-en