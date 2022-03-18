Regarding the resolutions of AB “Ignitis grupė” Supervisory Board for General Meeting

English Lithuanian

AB „Ignitis grupė“ (hereinafter - the Group) informs that on 18 March 2022 the Group's Supervisory Board adopted the following decisions regarding the submission of the opinion and proposals to the Group's Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

The Group's supervisory board submits proposals to the Ordinary General Meeting of Group‘s Shareholders to be held on 29 March 2022:

1. to assent to AB „Ignitis grupė“ consolidated annual report and remuneration report, as a part of annual report, for the year 2021;

2. to approve the set of audited annual financial statements of AB “Ignitis grupė” consolidated financial statements of AB “Ignitis grupė” group of companies for the year 2021;

3. to allocate of profit (loss) of AB “Ignitis grupė” for the year 2021 in accordance with profit (loss) distribution project submitted by the Management Board of AB „Ignitis grupė“ on 8 February 2022.

Shareholders can familiarize themselves with documents related to the agenda of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Group, draft decisions of the agenda and other information related to the implementation of the rights of shareholders in the notice convening the Ordinary General Meeting of shareholders published by the Group ( link ).

