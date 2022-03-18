Audited financial statements and annual report of LITGRID AB for the year 2021

English Lithuanian

LITGRID AB, electricity transmission system operator, company code 302564383, registered office address Karlo Gustavo Emilio Manerheimo str. 8, Vilnius, Lithuania is publishing Company's financial statements, annual report and the Independent auditor’s report for the year ended 31st December 2021.

Key financial indicators in 2021:

Revenue – EUR 270.6 million (2020 – EUR 207.5 million).

EBITDA – EUR 46.2 million (2020 – EUR 51.8 million).

Net profit – EUR 20 million (2020 – EUR 26.6 million).





The notice on the Annual General Shareholder meeting of LITGRID AB will be published on March 25.

The annual information is published in the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) in compliance with the requirements of European Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/815 of 17 December 2018 (zip file attached). This is the official format for the annual information that will be approved by the Ordinary General Shareholders‘ Meeting. The annual information (without the auditor‘s report) is additionally provided in pdf format as a copy of the published ESEF information.



Attachments