AB Amber Grid announces audited consolidated and separate financial statements for 2021, the consolidated annual report

Lithuanian gas transmission system operator AB Amber Grid (legal entity code 303090867, registered address: Laisvės ave. 10, LT-04215 Vilnius, Lithuania) announces consolidated and separate financial statements, consolidated annual report and an independent audit report for the year ended 31 December 2021.

Key audited financial indicators for 2021:

• Revenue – EUR 68.6 million (the year 2020 – EUR 52.3 million);

• EBITDA– EUR 35.4 million (the year 2020 – EUR 26.1 million);

• Net profit – EUR 23.2 million (the year 2020 – EUR 18.2 million).

Attached:

1. Amber Grid consolidated and separate financial statements, consolidated annual report for 2021, approval of responsible persons, independent auditor's report.

More information:

Laura Šebekienė, Head of Communications of Amber Grid,

+370 699 61 246, l.sebekiene@ambergrid.lt

