New York, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hospital Bed Market Report 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06245876/?utm_source=GNW



The Hospital Bed Market Report 2022-2032: This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics. It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new region.



The Number Of Private Hospitals Has Been Steadily Increasing, Resulting In Increasing Demand For Beds



The quantity of private clinics has been consistently expanding, especially in poor and arising nations, which is probably going to help market advancement all through the conjecture period. The development of the emergency clinic furniture industry is supported by an increment in private emergency clinic medical care spending. Administrative experts in developing economies, for example, China have specific regulations and guidelines overseeing medical services foundation, which prompts the development of emergency clinic framework and the arrangement of better clinical benefits to patients. Because of increasing infection rates, individuals’ inclination for clinics invigorates interest for clinical goods, pushing the business forward. For instance, The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has uncovered a four percent development in private wellbeing offices in Dubai, demonstrating a reliable increment. Drug stores, analytic and dental focuses, private clinics, and specific focuses are totally remembered for this number. Likewise, 12 new private medical clinics with north of 800 beds opened in Dubai by 2020. Notwithstanding current clinics under development, the quantity of private clinics in Dubai will increment to 38, surpassing the quantity of public emergency clinics nearby.



High Obese Population Fuels Innovations in Hospital Furniture



The tendency of contract manufacturing is becoming more popular in the hospital furniture industry. The notion of customised furniture is gaining traction in the marketplace, with a greater focus on product quality and refinement. Manufacturers are embracing well-thought-out designs centered on end users’ appearance, comfort, and hospitality. Manufacturers are gaining international fame thanks to high-performing hospital furniture. Traditional hospital furniture has the drawback of producing skin ulcers in overweight patients due to additional furniture strain on already weak skin. As a result, firms are putting more effort into improving the usefulness and aesthetics of obese-friendly healthcare furnishings. This is good news for hospitals who are investing in furniture that can support hundreds of pounds of patient weight.



For example, Obesity levels in America remain high, with 70 percent of persons classified as obese or overweight, with no signs of change in sight. More women are embracing the size acceptance movement and demanding trendy attire for “over size” people, as well as dating services, specialist beds, and medical equipment. As healthcare institutions aim to accommodate larger and larger patients, the market for high-capacity bariatric hospital beds, wheelchairs, and lift systems is predicted to grow to $1 billion by 2022.



What Are These Questions You Should Ask Before Buying A Market Research Report?

• How is the hospital bed market evolving?

• What is driving and restraining the hospital bed market?

• How will each hospital bed submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2032?

• How will the market shares for each hospital bed submarket develop from 2022 to 2032?

• What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2022 to 2032?

• Will leading hospital bed markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

• How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2032 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2032?

• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

• What are the hospital bed projects for these leading companies?

• How will the industry evolve during the period between 2020 and 2032? What are the implication of hospital bed projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?

• Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the hospital bed market?

• Where is the hospital bed market heading? And how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?

• What can be the best investment options for new product and service lines?

• What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path? C-suite?



You need to discover how this will impact the hospital bed market today, and over the next 10 years:

• Our 500-page report provides 285 tables and 282 charts/graphs exclusively to you.

• The report highlights key lucrative areas in the industry so you can target them – NOW.

• Contains in-depth analyse of global, regional and national sales and growth

• Highlights for you the key successful trends, changes and revenue projections made by your competitors



This report tells you TODAY how the hospital bed market will develop in the next 10 years, and in-line with the variations in COVID-19 economic recession and bounce. This market is more critical now than at any point over the last 10 years.



Forecasts to 2032 and other analyses reveal the commercial prospects

• In addition to revenue forecasting to 2032, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

• You find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.

• Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising hospital bed prices and recent developments.



This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect the industry and your company. Four COVID-19 recovery patterns and their impact, namely, V, L, W and U are discussed in this report.



Global Hospital Bed Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Application

• Non-intensive Care Beds

• Intensive Care Beds



Global Hospital Bed Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Type

• Electric Beds

• Semi-electric Beds

• Manual Beds



Global Hospital Bed Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Hospital Type

• Publicly Owned Hospitals

• Not-for-Profit Owned Hospitals

• Privately Owned Hospitals

• For-Profit Owned Hospitals

• Other Hospitals



Global Hospital Bed Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Type of Care

• Curative Care Beds

• Rehabilitative Care Beds

• Long-term Care Beds

• Psychiatric Care Beds

• Maternity Care Beds

• Other hospital beds



Global Hospital Bed Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by End User

• Hospitals

• Home Care Settings

• Elderly Care Facilities

• Other End-User



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 4 regional and 20 leading national markets:



North America Hospital Bed Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Outlook

• U.S. Hospital Bed Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Canada Hospital Bed Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Mexico Hospital Bed Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis



Europe Hospital Bed Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Outlook

• Germany Hospital Bed Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Spain Hospital Bed Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• United Kingdom Hospital Bed Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• France Hospital Bed Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Italy Hospital Bed Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Rest of Europe Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis



Asia Pacific Hospital Bed Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Outlook

• China Hospital Bed Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Japan Hospital Bed Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• India Hospital Bed Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Australia Hospital Bed Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• South Korea Hospital Bed Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Rest of Asia Pacific Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis



LAMEA Hospital Bed Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Outlook

• Brazil Hospital Bed Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Turkey Hospital Bed Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Saudi Arabia Hospital Bed Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• South Africa Hospital Bed Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• UAE Hospital Bed Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Rest of Latin America, Middle East and Africa



The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Hospital Bed Market, 2022 to 2032, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.



Leading companies and the potential for market growth

• Amico Corporation

• Antano Group

• Famed Zywiec Sp Zo. O

• Gendron Inc.

• Getinge AB

• GF Health Products, Inc.

• Hard Manufacturing Co, Inc.

• Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

• Invacare Corporation

• LINET Spol S.R.O

• Malvestio S.P.A

• Medline Industries

• Merivaara Corporation

• Midmark Corporation

• Paramount Bed Holdings Co. Ltd.

• Savaria Corporation

• Savion Industries

• Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co.

• Stryker Corporation

• Umano Medical Inc.



Overall world revenue for Hospital Bed Market, 2022 to 2032 in terms of value the market will surpass US$xx million in 2022, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2032. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.



How the Hospital Bed Market, 2022 to 2032 Market report helps you?



In summary, our 521-page report provides you with the following knowledge:

• Revenue forecasts to 2032 for Hospital Bed Market, 2022 to 2032 Market, with forecasts for application, hospital type, bed type each forecasted at a global and regional level– discover the industry’s prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues

• Revenue forecasts to 2032 for 4 regional and 20 key national markets – See forecasts for the Hospital Bed Market, 2022 to 2032 market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, India, Japan, and Australia among other prominent economies.

• Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market– including company profiles for 20 of the major companies involved in the Hospital Bed Market, 2022 to 2032 Market.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06245876/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________