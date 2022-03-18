New York, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe POS Software Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Component, Deployment, Application, Enterprise Size, and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244563/?utm_source=GNW

One of the biggest advantages of POS solution is its ability to extract valuable information from POS transactions that can help business owners to make smarter business decisions.



For instance, ShopKeep, a POS solution provider for small businesses, offers data and generates reports that give a complete overview of transaction details.Detailed reports comprise inventory and volume analysis, top-selling items, revenue and profit margin optimization, and staffing needs.



With these features and technologies, vendors can attract new customers and expand their footprints in the emerging Europe POS software market.



Based on component, the Europe POS software market is segmented into software and service.The market, based on deployment, is segmented into on-premise and cloud.



The Europe POS software market, by application, is segmented into inventory tracking, purchasing management, sales reporting, customer engagement, booking system, payroll and team management, and others.Based on enterprise size, the market is segmented into small enterprises, medium enterprises, and large enterprises.



Based on end-user, the Europe POS software market is segmented into retail and consumer goods, restaurants, hospitality, media and entertainment, transportation and logistics, healthcare, and others.



The government of Europe realized that all businesses, irrespective of their size scale, need assistance during the COVID-19 outbreak.The crisis impacted negatively the business operations of public and private companies in Europe.



Russia, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Germany are among the worst-affected member states in Europe due to the COVID-19 outbreak.Businesses in the region face severe economic difficulties as they either suspend their operations or substantially reduce their activities.



However, the software industry is not affected like industries, such as automotive and manufacturing, since businesses allowed their employees to work from home.



The overall Europe POS software market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the Europe POS software market with respect to all the segments.Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and gain more analytical insights into the topic.



Participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the Europe POS software market. A few major players operating in the market are AWEK microdata GmbH; Clover Network, Inc.; dascus GmbH; Dotypos; GK Software SE; LightSpeed Commerce Inc.; orderbird AG; ready2order GmbH; Shore GmbH; and Block, Inc.

