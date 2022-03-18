Mobile Imaging Services Market to Exceed Valuation of US$ 16.05 Bn by 2027, Says TMR

Demand for mobile radiography services for elderly propelling sales of mobile MRI scanners offering profitable avenues; North America to generate massive revenue streams

ALBANY N.Y., March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobile imaging services are growing in demand on the back of focus by healthcare providers to bolster the utilization of diagnostic imaging for cancer, infectious, and chronic diseases. During the COVID-19 outbreaks, home mobile radiography services have attracted astounding attention among the target population, causing spurt in opportunities in the mobile imaging services market. The global market valuation is projected to reach US$ 16.05 Bn by 2027.

Rise in demand for mobile radiography services for elderly patients is growing to help manage chronic illnesses. The demand has thus risen in nursing homes in numerous countries, thus propelling the sales revenues in the mobile imaging services market.

Realization of advantages over fixed radiology devices has spurred the demand for mobile imaging services in hospitals and clinics in neurology, cardiology and obstetrics. In particular, the rising demand smaller hospitals and private clinics is generating value-grab opportunities, notes the analysts in a TMR study on the mobile imaging services market. However, service providers need to be cautious on regular maintenance schedules. On the other hand, some end users are battling problems of poor wireless connectivity. Transportation costs also might be a significant concern impeding adoption.

Key Findings of Mobile Imaging Services Market Study

Advantages over Fixed Imaging Equipment Fuel Adoption: The sales of mobile imaging equipment have thrived in order to meet the needs of long-term care and post-acute care. The services are galvanizing attention among hospitals and private clinics due to advantages over fixed imaging equipment for diagnostics, assert the analysts in a TMR study on the mobile imaging services market. Of note, nursing facilities have reaped several benefits from mobile imaging services.



Mobile Imaging Services Prove Useful to Non-ambulatory and Home Patients: Relentless focus on improving diagnostic imaging services for nursing home residents has enriched the landscape of the mobile imaging services market. In particular, the demand has risen for non-ambulatory and home patients.





Relentless focus on improving diagnostic imaging services for nursing home residents has enriched the landscape of the mobile imaging services market. In particular, the demand has risen for non-ambulatory and home patients. Uptake of Services for Mobile MRI Scanners Catalyzes Revenue Growth: Mobile MRI presents a vast revenue potential for providers in the mobile imaging services market. This is because mobile MRI units are rising in acceptance for diagnosis of chronic diseases, since they have become more accurate and accessible over the years.



Mobile Imaging Services Market: Key Drivers

Rise in geriatric population is a key driver of the mobile imaging services market. In developed nations, the increasing number of palliative care patients has bolstered the demand for mobile imaging services.





High prevalence of chronic diseases and cancer in industrialized nations has propelled the need for increasing the utilization of radiology equipment, which, in turn, is catalyzing the market prospects of mobile imaging services.



Mobile Imaging Services Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

North America has been generating massive profitable opportunities to players in the mobile imaging services market. It held a leading share of the global market in 2018. The abundant demand for high-quality and cost-effective services has spurred the revenue growth. The U.S. and Canada are major regional markets. The U.S. in particular is witnessing enormous demand for mobile MRI and CT services, thus fueling the growth of the North America mobile imaging services market.

Mobile Imaging Services Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the mobile imaging services market are Nuffield Health, First Coast Mobile Imaging, Inc., INTERIM DIAGNOSTIC IMAGING, LLC., InHealth Group, DMS Health Technologies, Cobalt Health, Center For Diagnostic Imaging, Alliance HealthCare Services, Atlantic Medical Imaging, and Accurate Imaging, Inc.

The global mobile imaging services market has been segmented as follows:

Global Mobile Imaging Services Market, by Type X-ray Ultrasound CT MRI PET/CT Bone Densitometry Mammography

Global Mobile Imaging Services Market, by End-users Hospitals & Private Clinics Home Healthcare Providers Rehabilitation Centers, Geriatric Care & Hospice Agencies Sports Organizations Others (Military Institutions, Prisons)

Global Mobile Imaging Services Market, by Region North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa





