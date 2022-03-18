Election of Staff Representatives to DFDS A/S Board of Directors

English Danish

INVESTOR NEWS No 11 - 18 March 2022

Direct staff elections have been held for DFDS A/S Board of Directors. Lars Skjold-Hansen, Captain, Flandria Seaways, was re-elected and Marianne Henriksen, General Office Manager, Crown Seaways, was elected as staff representatives on the Board.



The following will take over as deputies in this order: Jesper Bern, Jesper Hartvig Nielsen, Kent Christian Vildbæk, Kim Heiberg, Niels Ryslev, Annika Ennok, Josna D’Souza and Bjarne Sunesen.

Indirect Group staff elections were also held. Kristian Kristensen, Captain, Crown Seaways, was elected as Group staff representative.

The following will take over as deputies in this order: Bettina Amdisen-Christensen, Peter Mallin, René Kikkenborg, Kasper Wilquin and Lars Wong Frandsen.

The staff-elected members of the Board of Directors have been elected for a four-year period and will join the Board of Directors immediately after the DFDS A/S Annual General Meeting, which will be held on 23 March 2022.

Contact

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Nicole Seroff, Communications +45 31 40 34 46





