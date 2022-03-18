Regarding the proposal of INVL Baltic Real Estate to allocate dividends for the year 2021

English Lithuanian

Investment Committee of INVL Baltic Real Estate (hereinafter – “the Company“) acting on behalf of INVL Asset Management, the Management Company of INVL Baltic Real Estate (hereinafter- “the Management Company”), informs that during the upcoming Company‘s General Shareholders Meeting, to be held on 12 April 2022, it is proposed to the shareholders of the Company to allocate a dividend of EUR 0.12 per share for the year 2021 (the total amount for dividends allocation would amount to EUR 967,369.68).

Furthermore, on 12 April 2022, the General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company is proposed to approve the main terms and conditions under which the repurchase of the Company's own shares will be carried out.

Additional information:

INVL Baltic Real Estate is proposing the payment of EUR 1 million of dividends to shareholders for 2021, or EUR 0.12 per share. This and other decisions are proposed to be taken at the general meeting of shareholders of the company convened for 12 April 2022.

“The company’s successful operations demonstrate our ability to generate significant growth of asset value and allow us to pay investors a dividend higher than the EUR 0.09 per share envisaged in the company’s dividend policy,” says Vytautas Bakšinskas, who is also a member of the INVL Baltic Real Estate Investment Committee.

The dividends will be paid out within a month of when the decision is adopted. Those persons will be eligible to receive them who are shareholders of INVL Baltic Real Estate at the end of business on 27 April 2022. Based on the 17 March 2022 share price, the dividend yield is above 5%.

INVL Baltic Real Estate owns real estate in Vilnius and Riga: office buildings in the Old Town of the Lithuanian capital on Vilniaus Street and in Šiaurės Miestelis, and the Dommo Business Park manufacturing, warehouse and office complex beside the Riga bypass. At year-end the company’s properties had occupancies of 98% to 100%.

INVL Baltic Real Estate’s current property holdings have a total area of 28,000 sq. m. and a value of EUR 29.6 million.

Since its launch as a collective investment undertaking (on 22 December 2016), INVL Baltic Real Estate has been one of the Baltic real estate funds open to retail investors with the highest stable returns. The fund operates as a closed-end investment company. Management of the company was assumed by INVL Asset Management, one of Lithuania’s leading asset management firms. The company will operate as a closed-end investment company until 2046, with extension possible for a further 20 years.