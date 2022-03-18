HII Celebrates Centennial of U.S. Navy Aircraft Carriers

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE:HII), America’s only builder of nuclear powered aircraft carriers and leading provider of mission-driven defense technologies, will recognize the 100-year legacy of aircraft carriers this week and celebrate the next century of U.S Navy aircraft carriers.



Brought into service 100 years ago on March 20, 1922, was USS Langley (CV 1), the U.S. Navy’s first aircraft carrier. The ship wasn’t constructed at HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding division, however it began a century of thoughtful innovation, enabling nuclear-powered aircraft carriers today that provide the U.S. Navy a preeminent power projection platform and have served the nations interest in times of war and peace.

Newport News Shipbuilding’ aircraft carrier legends began with USS Ranger (CV 4) in 1934. Since Ranger’s delivery, the shipyard has delivered 31 aircraft carriers, including all 10 ships of the Nimitz class and the first of the Ford class that delivered in 2017.

“We are proud that all U.S. Navy aircraft carriers currently serving our nation and protecting our freedoms began their journey at Newport News Shipbuilding,” said Jennifer Boykin, president of Newport News Shipbuilding. “The secret to the shipyard’s success is its shipbuilding team. While the art and science of building ships has evolved over the last century, two things have remained constant: the pioneering and patriotic spirit of NNS’ shipbuilders and the network of shipbuilding suppliers that spans all 50 states, and our strong partnership with the Navy.”

Today’s Ford-class aircraft carriers, the air wing, and weapons system evolve together as the latest technologies are developed for future missions and to counter emerging threats. Ford-class carriers are twice as long and weigh eight times as much as their 1922 counterpart, yet they are twice as fast and carry nearly three times as many aircraft. The nation’s newest most advanced aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), will be in service until at least 2070. All U.S. nuclear-powered aircraft carriers operating in the Navy fleet today were built at Newport News Shipbuilding. USS Enterprise (CVN 65) was first in 1961, then served the nation more than 50 years, having operated safely on nuclear power before being decommissioned in 2017.

Three other Ford-class aircraft carriers are currently under construction at Newport News Shipbuilding. They include John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), Enterprise (CVN 80) and Doris Miller (CVN 81). In addition, Newport News Shipbuilding is conducting mid-life refueling complex overhauls on two Nimitz-class aircraft carriers: USS George Washington (CVN 73) and USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74). These overhauls will extend the service life for each platform by another 25 years, ensuring the Navy is positioned to deploy a fleet of aircraft carriers ready to support national security requirements.

A video accompanying this release is available at: https://newsroom.huntingtoningalls.com/file/aircraft-carrier-centennial-2022

