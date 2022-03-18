Training Manikins Market Size Worth $2.60Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 11.2% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

New York, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “ Training Manikins Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (CPR Training Manikins, Infant Manikins, Others), and Application (Hospitals, Clinics, Others)”, the global training manikins market growth is driven by the advancements in the technologies used in the development of manikins and the increasing prevalence of out-of-hospital cardiac arrests and cardiopulmonary resuscitation training and awareness programs, the training for COVID-19 pandemic and the use of remote training.









Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 1.23 Billion in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 2.60 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 11.2% from 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 141 No. Tables 57 No. of Charts & Figures 69 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Type, and Application Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends









Training Manikins Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

Ambu, Inc.; Gaumard Scientific Company, Inc.; Laedral Medical A/S; Simulaids, Inc.; American CPR; Nasco; TruCorp.; and CAE Inc. are the key companies in the training manikins market. Companies operating in the training manikins market adopt product innovation strategies to meet the evolving customer demands worldwide, which also permits them to maintain their brand name in the global market. Also, the companies in the market create partnerships, collaborations, and contracts with hospitals and training centers to further drive the market's revenue.









In September 2021, CAE Inc. partnered with RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences to advance healthcare education, technology, and research through simulation. The healthcare training company also designated the RCSI SIM Centre for Simulation Education and Research (RCSI SIM) a certified Centre of Excellence, the first of its kind in Europe. The collaboration helped expand the medical simulation program as part of the two organizations' shared commitment to advance healthcare simulation globally to improve training outcomes and patient safety.

Training manikins have evolved drastically in terms of technology and complexity. These manikins can now be procured with intricate systems that accurately replicate human systems for virtually any medical procedure. This factor lets trainers allow clinicians to learn, rehearse, and perfect their skills from simple to highly complex processes, including various diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, such as childbirth, respiratory, cardiovascular, neurological, and pharmacological models and simulators. High-fidelity manikins have pulses, BP, breathing, lung sounds, heart sounds, pulse oximetry, and a monitor that displays EKG, arterial waveforms, and pulmonary artery waveforms. These manikins can be used to create and allow participants to practice procedures, such as CPR, bag-mask ventilation, intubation, defibrillation, chest tube placement, and others.

Various companies, such as Laerdal and CAE Healthcare, have released specially designed manikins to support anesthesia and medical gases, with cardiovascular, respiratory, neurological, and pharmacological anatomy and physiology simulations. For instance, CAE Healthcare have developed models and simulators for various procedures that include neonatal to adult-sized manikins. The human patient simulator is a full-body training manikin designed to support anesthesia and medical gases, with cardiovascular, respiratory, neurological, and pharmacological anatomy and physiology.









The HPS interfaces with real clinical monitors and ventilators and automatically respond to real anesthetic gases, oxygen therapy, and drugs/medications. Other training manikins include Lucina, a wireless childbirth simulator with integrated maternal-fetal physiology and interchangeable static servers to train on all delivery stages and emergency situations.

The company’s PediaSIM and BabySIM manikins are life-sized models of a 6-year old and an infant, designed for anesthesia, respiratory and critical care training and simulation. Similarly, Laerdal have various training manikins such as SimMan 3G, SimBaby, and SimNew B, which are all portable advanced patient simulator for team training with realistic anatomy and clinical functionality, providing simulation-based education to challenge and test students’ clinical and decision-making skills during realistic patient care scenarios. The SimNew B is designed in collaboration with the American Academy of Pediatrics to meet the training requirements of the Neonatal Resuscitation Program ((NRP).

The company has also designed a premature baby manikin, the Premature Anne, which is a 25-week preterm manikin developed in collaboration with the American Academy of Pediatrics designed to facilitate the training in the initiation of proper care and resuscitation of preterm infants. Similarly, the company has developed Nursing Anne, Nursing Kelly, Crash Kelly, and Harvey training manikins for clinical training in women’s health, obstetrics, post-partum, wound assessment and care, gastric tube insertion, maintenance, enemas, cardiopulmonary training, and advanced airway management training. The manikins range by age to ensure better adult- and infant-sized manikins practice. The use of robotics has added another dimension to the functionality of the manikins that can have responsive airways and parts to the treatment or external stimuli.









Another factor driving the market is the increasing prevalence of out-of-hospital cardiac arrests (OHCA) and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training and awareness programs. Statistics have shown an estimated 700,000 cases of OHCA occurred in Europe and the US in 2019, with a significant percentage of these incidents taking place at home and in public settings. Studies have shown that immediate CPR performed on the patient can drastically increase their chances of survival. Training and awareness programs around the proper way of performing CPR organized by various councils, hospitals, charitable foundations, such as the Advanced Coronary Treatment Foundation, Red Cross, local Resuscitation Councils, have positively impacted manikins for training and awareness purposes, leading to its higher demand.





















