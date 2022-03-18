(BBAI) Alert: Why did BigBear.ai Stock Drop? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP (www.JohnsonFistel.com) is investigating whether BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. ("BigBear" or the "Company") (NYSE: BBAI), any of its executive officers, or others violated securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to timely disclose material, adverse information to investors. The investigation focus on investors’ losses and whether they may be recovered under the federal securities laws. BigBear is a provider of AI-powered analytics and cyber engineering solutions.

What if I purchased BigBear common stock? If you purchased BigBear common stock and suffered significant losses on your investment, join our investigation now:



Click or paste the following web address into your browser to submit your losses:

https://www.cognitoforms.com/JohnsonFistel/BigBearaiHoldingsInc



Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471

There is no cost or obligation to you.

What is Johnson Fistel investigating? In December 2021, BigBear and GigCapital4, a special purpose acquisition company, closed a business combination, and the combined company was renamed BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc.

On March 17, 2022, the company issued its fourth quarter 2021 earnings. For the fourth quarter, BigBear GAAP EPS and revenue fell substantially below analyst estimates.

Following this news, BigBear’s stock was trading down over 20% in early morning trading on March 18, 2022.

What if I have relevant nonpublic information? Individuals with nonpublic information regarding the company should consider whether to assist our investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the SEC program, whistleblowers who provide original information may, under certain circumstances, receive rewards totaling up to thirty percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, contact Jim Baker at (619) 814-4471 or jimb@johnsonfistel.com .

About Johnson Fistel, LLP. Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities class action and derivative lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact: