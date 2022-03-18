Talenom Plc: Managers' Transactions – Harri Tahkola

Talenom Plc: Managers' Transactions Harri Tahkola

Talenom Plc, Managers' Transactions 18 March 2022 at 17:30 EET

Talenom Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Harri Tahkola
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Talenom Oyj
LEI: 7437008E4R0N45B8J675
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 11779/4/4
Transaction date: 2022-03-18
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000153580
Nature of the transaction: GIFT, DONATION OR INHERITANCE (MADE)

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 180000 Unit price: 0 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 180000 Volume weighted average price: 0 EU