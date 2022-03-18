Talenom Plc: Managers' Transactions – Harri Tahkola
Talenom Plc, Managers' Transactions 18 March 2022 at 17:30 EET
Talenom Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Harri Tahkola
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Talenom Oyj
LEI: 7437008E4R0N45B8J675
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 11779/4/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-03-18
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000153580
Nature of the transaction: GIFT, DONATION OR INHERITANCE (MADE)
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 180000 Unit price: 0 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 180000 Volume weighted average price: 0 EU