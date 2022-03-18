Finnish English

Talenom Plc: Managers' Transactions

Talenom Oyj - Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Erik Tahkola

Position: Closely associated person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Harri Tahkola

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Talenom Oyj

LEI: 7437008E4R0N45B8J675

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 11763/4/4

Transaction date: 2022-03-18

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000153580

Nature of the transaction: GIFT,DONATION OR INHERITANCE (RECEIVED)

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 30000 Unit price: 0 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 30000 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR