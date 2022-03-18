Finnish English

Talenom Plc: Managers' Transactions – Mikko Siuruainen

Talenom Plc, Managers' Transactions 18 March 2022 at 17:30 EET

Talenom Oyj - Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Mikko Siuruainen

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Talenom Oyj

LEI: 7437008E4R0N45B8J675

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 11710/5/6

Transaction date: 2022-03-18

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000153580

Nature of the transaction: GIFT, DONATION OR INHERITANCE (MADE)

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 20000 Unit price: 0 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 20000 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR