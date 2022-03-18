Foresight VCT plc - Net Asset Value(s)

FORESIGHT VCT PLC

LEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46

NAV Announcement

The Board of Foresight VCT plc announces that the unaudited Net Asset Value as at 31 December 2021 was 90.1p per share. The increase of 6.6% since 30 September 2021 reflects the positive impact of the phasing out of Covid-19 restrictions on a number of businesses in the portfolio, as well as positive performances in other areas.

In advance of the proposed allotment of new shares on 24 March 2022, the Board announces that the unaudited NAV as at 28 February 2022 was 87.5p per share. The reduction of 2.9% in NAV since 31 December 2021 follows from the general decline in public markets since that date.

