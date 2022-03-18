Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme

Paris, FRANCE

18 March 2022

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : From 9 to 15 March 2022

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer nameIssuer CodeTransaction dateISIN CodeDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
   ISIN code (ISO 6166)  MIC code (ISO 10383)
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W879-Mar-22FR00000732984 16640,3454XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W879-Mar-22FR00000732982 06540,2991DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W879-Mar-22FR000007329841440,6076TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W879-Mar-22FR00000732981 49240,5479AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8710-Mar-22FR000007329810 17841,3055XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8710-Mar-22FR000007329858141,5779DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8710-Mar-22FR000007329820041,5485TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8710-Mar-22FR000007329820641,5500AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8711-Mar-22FR00000732988 00041,7285XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8714-Mar-22FR00000732985 94242,8270XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8714-Mar-22FR00000732982 84442,8583DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8715-Mar-22FR00000732984 98242,4007XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8715-Mar-22FR00000732983 27342,4291DXE

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: "Description of share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

