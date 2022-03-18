18 March 2022
Disclosure of trading in own shares
under a share buyback programme
Period : From 9 to 15 March 2022
Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos
Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298
Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)
|Issuer name
|Issuer Code
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|ISIN code (ISO 6166)
|MIC code (ISO 10383)
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|9-Mar-22
|FR0000073298
|4 166
|40,3454
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|9-Mar-22
|FR0000073298
|2 065
|40,2991
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|9-Mar-22
|FR0000073298
|414
|40,6076
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|9-Mar-22
|FR0000073298
|1 492
|40,5479
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|10-Mar-22
|FR0000073298
|10 178
|41,3055
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|10-Mar-22
|FR0000073298
|581
|41,5779
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|10-Mar-22
|FR0000073298
|200
|41,5485
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|10-Mar-22
|FR0000073298
|206
|41,5500
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|11-Mar-22
|FR0000073298
|8 000
|41,7285
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|14-Mar-22
|FR0000073298
|5 942
|42,8270
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|14-Mar-22
|FR0000073298
|2 844
|42,8583
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|15-Mar-22
|FR0000073298
|4 982
|42,4007
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|15-Mar-22
|FR0000073298
|3 273
|42,4291
|DXE
Detailed presentation by transaction:
A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: "Description of share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.
Attachment