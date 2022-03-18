English French

18 March 2022

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : From 9 to 15 March 2022

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer name Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform ISIN code (ISO 6166) MIC code (ISO 10383) IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 9-Mar-22 FR0000073298 4 166 40,3454 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 9-Mar-22 FR0000073298 2 065 40,2991 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 9-Mar-22 FR0000073298 414 40,6076 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 9-Mar-22 FR0000073298 1 492 40,5479 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 10-Mar-22 FR0000073298 10 178 41,3055 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 10-Mar-22 FR0000073298 581 41,5779 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 10-Mar-22 FR0000073298 200 41,5485 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 10-Mar-22 FR0000073298 206 41,5500 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 11-Mar-22 FR0000073298 8 000 41,7285 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 14-Mar-22 FR0000073298 5 942 42,8270 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 14-Mar-22 FR0000073298 2 844 42,8583 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 15-Mar-22 FR0000073298 4 982 42,4007 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 15-Mar-22 FR0000073298 3 273 42,4291 DXE

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website ( www.ipsos.com ), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: "Description of share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en .

