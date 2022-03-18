VAYK CEO Sees Vacasa Performance As Another Indicator Of VAYK Potential

Dallas, Texas, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaycaychella, Inc. (OTC Pink: VAYK) today highlighted the recent Vacasa, Inc. first earnings report since going public.

“In its first financial report as a public company Vacasa said it had a record fourth quarter and full year result for 2021.”

“The vacation home management platform also raised its guidance for full year 2022 and said it expects to be profitable on an adjusted basis by 2023.” PortlandINNO

“Vacasa is an international vacation rental management company based in Portland, Oregon. It provides property management services for over 30,000 vacation rentals in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. Vacasa manages properties in 34 U.S. states.” Vacasa.com

“Vacasa’s performance is yet another indicator of the strength of the short-term vacation rental sector and, in turn, VAYK’s overall potential to rapidly grow by empowering a larger population of participants to enter the market as short-term vacation rental property operators,” said VAYK CEO Bill Justice.

VAYK is an early-stage business building a portfolio of technology solutions to further democratize participation in the tourism market extending more opportunity to individuals and small and medium (SMB) business operators.

VAYK plans to soon release a new version of its award winning Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Alternative Finance Application and integrate the new version with the ability for individuals and SMB operators to launch and list cryptocurrencies where the proceeds from cryptocurrency sales are used to finance the purchase of short-term vacation rental properties and fund other short-term vacation rental business start-up expenses. Cryptocurrency holders will have a redeemable economic interest in the short-term vacation rental business.

