|Ålandsbanken Abp
Changes in company’s own shares
18.03.2022 at 18:30 EET
Ålandsbanken Abp: Acquisitions of own shares 18.03.2022
|Date
|18.03.2022
|Exchange
Bourse trade
|Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (XHEL)
Buy
|Share class
|ALBBV
|Amount
|2,000
|Average price/share
|37.3344
|EUR
|Highest price/share
|37.5000
|EUR
|Lowest price/share
|36.9000
|EUR
|Total price
|74,668.80
|EUR
The shares held by Ålandsbanken Abp on 18.03.2022:
|
ALBBV 45,244
On behalf of Ålandsbanken Abp
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)
Antti Salakka Janne Tiihonen
For more information, please contact:
Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, Bank of Åland Plc, tel +358 40 512 7505
Attachment