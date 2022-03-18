Salona Global Medical Device Corporation Announces Closing of Acquisition of Mio-Guard LLC, a Distribution Company Serving the Mid-West United States

SAN DIEGO, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salona Global Medical Device Corporation (the “Company”) (TSXV:SGMD), an acquisition-oriented medical device company serving the global injury and surgery recovery (known as recovery science) market, announced today it has successfully closed on its acquisition of Mio-Guard LLC, a medical device sales and marketing business serving the mid-west United States, previously announced by the Company on February 22, 2022.
