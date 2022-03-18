NFM Lending opens new branch in Costa Mesa, CA

Linthicum, MD, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFM Lending is pleased to announce the opening of a new branch in Costa Mesa, CA. The branch is located at 2755 Bristol Street, Suite 295, and will be led by Branch Manager Kevin Rudrud. Rudrud is a mortgage industry veteran with nearly 20 years of experience and over $1 billion in personally closed loans. The NFM Lending branch will focus on expanding NFM’s flexible and powerful lending platform to better serve community families with exceptional customer service. NFM Lending offers Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, FNMA, Jumbo, and many other loan options to fit every borrower’s need.

“In today’s competitive marketplace, there are many choices for top-producing mortgage teams,” said Rudrud. “After months of careful study, my team and I chose NFM as the platform that we consider to be the best in the business. Our referral partners and clients demand that we work with the best of the best, and NFM’s leadership, support, and culture were the obvious choice. We are thrilled to announce this exciting partnership with NFM!”

The branch’s goal is to continue to provide the same commitment and dedication to borrowers, ranging from first time homebuyers to seasoned buyers looking for their next home, a second home, or investment properties.

“Kevin is an extraordinarily sharp and spirited leader,” said NFM Lending President, Jan Ozga. “Over the years, he has built a fantastic team and earned a loyal following among his business partners. He has a dynamic personality, a methodical approach, and a passion for succeeding rivaled by few people in our industry. It's an honor to welcome Kevin into the NFM Family.”

Rudrud is currently seeking qualified Mortgage Loan Originators for full and part-time positions.

For more information, please contact:

Kevin Rudrud

Branch Manager

NMLS# 335381

949-554-2616

kevin@nfmlending.com

https://nfmlending.com/loanoriginator/kevin-rudrud/





About NFM Lending

NFM Lending is a national mortgage lending company currently licensed in 48 states in the U.S. The company was founded in Baltimore, Maryland in 1998. NFM Lending and its family of companies includes Main Street Home Loans, Bluprint Home Loans, Freedmont Mortgage Group, and Elevate Home Loans. They attribute their success in the mortgage industry to their steadfast commitment to customers and the community. For more information about NFM Lending, visit www.nfmlending.com, like our Facebook page, or follow us on Instagram.

