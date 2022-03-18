OSB GROUP PLC

(the Company)

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

The Company notifies changes in the interests in the ordinary shares of £0.01 each (Shares) of the Company of the Executive Directors and other PDMRs arising from awards that vested under the following plans:

2019 Performance Share Plan (PSP) and Mirror PSP Plan - 87.16 per cent of the awards vested and a sufficient number of Shares were sold to satisfy the tax liability. The net number of Shares received by each PDMR are subject to a two year holding period. The 2019 PSP was granted on 14 March 2019 at a price of £3.9008 per Share being the average closing price of the Shares for the five dealing days leading up to the date of grant. The 2019 Mirror PSP was granted on 4 October 2019 as a roll over award, following the Combination with Charter Court Financial Services Group plc.

2017 Deferred Share Bonus Plan, which was granted on 16 March 2017 at a price of £4.0754 per Share being the average closing price of the Shares for the five dealing days leading up to the date of grant.

2019 Deferred Share Bonus Plan, which was granted on 14 March 2019 at a price of £3.9008 per Share being the average closing price of the Shares for the five dealing days leading up to the date of grant.

Name Number of PSP Shares Forfeited Number of Shares Vested Total number of Shares Sold for Tax Total number of Shares Retained in Corporate Nominee Account 2019 PSP 2017 DSBP 2019 DSBP Total Executive Directors Andrew Golding 25,675 174,284 - 89,031 263,315 124,194 139,121 April Talintyre 17,296 117,407 - 59,383 176,790 83,385 93,405 Other PDMRs Jens Bech 9,500 64,485 - - 64,485 30,415 34,070 Jason Elphick 6,817 46,275 22,697 - 68,972 32,532 36,440 John Gaunt 3,250 22,059 - - 22,059 10,405 11,654 Hasan Kazmi 7,990 54,241 25,151 - 79,392 37,446 41,946 Clive Kornitzer 8,558 58,095 - - 58,095 27,401 30,694 Lisa Odendaal 5,711 38,767 19,017 - 57,784 27,255 30,529 Paul Whitlock 4,333 29,412 - - 29,412 13,873 15,539 Richard Wilson 6,254 42,454 - - 42,454 20,024 22,430

On 18 March 2022, Jason Elphick sold 5,500 shares at a price of £5.645.

The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Andrew Golding

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Chief Executive Officer Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 17 March 2022 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside trading venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Disposal - Forfeit Price Volume Total £3.9008 25,675 £100,153.04 Aggregated £3.9008 25,675 £100,153.04





Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 17 March 2022 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Disposal - tax liability Price Volume Total £5.206782 124,194 £646,651.08 Aggregated £5.206782 124,194 £646,651.08

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person April Talintyre

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Chief Financial Officer Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC



Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table



Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 17 March 2022 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside trading venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Disposal - Forfeit Price Volume Total £3.9008 17,296 £67,468.24 Aggregated £3.9008 17,296 £67,468.24





Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 17 March 2022 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Disposal - tax liability Price Volume Total £5.206782 83,385 £434,167.52 Aggregated £5.206782 83,385 £434,167.52

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Jens Bech

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group Commercial Director Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 17 March 2022 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside trading venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Disposal - Forfeit Price Volume Total £3.9008 9,500 £37,057.60 Aggregated £3.9008 9,500 £37,057.60

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 17 March 2022 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Disposal - tax liability Price Volume Total £5.206782 30,415 £158,364.27 Aggregated £5.206782 30,415 £158,364.27

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Jason Elphick

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group General Counsel and Company Secretary Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 17 March 2022 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside trading venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Disposal - Forfeit Price Volume Total £3.9008 6,817 £26,591.75 Aggregated £3.9008 6,817 £26,591.75





Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 17 March 2022 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Disposal - tax liability Price Volume Total £5.206782 32,532 £169,387.03 Aggregated £5.206782 32,532 £169,387.03





Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 18 March 2022 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Disposal Price Volume Total £5.645 5,500 £31,047.50 Aggregated £5.645 5,500 £31,047.50

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person John Gaunt

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group Chief Information Officer Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 17 March 2022 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside trading venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Disposal - Forfeit of roll over award Price Volume Total £0.00 3,250 £0.00 Aggregated £0.00 3,250 £0.00





Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 17 March 2022 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Disposal - tax liability Price Volume Total £5.206782 10,405 £54,176.57 Aggregated £5.206782 10,405 £54,176.57

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Hasan Kazmi

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group Chief Risk Officer Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 17 March 2022 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside trading venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Disposal - Forfeit Price Volume Total £3.9008 7,990 £31,167.39 Aggregated £3.9008 7,990 £31,167.39

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 17 March 2022 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Disposal - tax liability Price Volume Total £5.206782 37,446 £194,973.16 Aggregated £5.206782 37,446 £194,973.16

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Clive Kornitzer

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group Chief Operating Officer Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 17 March 2022 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside trading venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Disposal - Forfeit Price Volume Total £3.9008 8,558 £33,383.05 Aggregated £3.9008 8,558 £33,383.05





Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 17 March 2022 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Disposal - tax liability Price Volume Total £5.206782 27,401 £142,671.03 Aggregated £5.206782 27,401 £142,671.03

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Lisa Odendaal

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group Chief Internal Auditor Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 17 March 2022 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside trading venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Disposal - Forfeit Price Volume Total £3.9008 5,711 £22,277.47 Aggregated £3.9008 5,711 £22,277.47





Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 17 March 2022 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Disposal - tax liability Price Volume Total £5.206782 27,255 £141,910.84 Aggregated £5.206782 27,255 £141,910.84

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Paul Whitlock

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group Managing Director, Savings Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 17 March 2022 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside trading venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Disposal - Forfeit of roll over award Price Volume Total £0.00 4,333 £0.00 Aggregated £0.00 4,333 £0.00





Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 17 March 2022 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Disposal - tax liability Price Volume Total £5.206782 13,873 £72,233.69 Aggregated £5.206782 13,873 £72,233.69

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Richard Wilson

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group Chief Credit and Compliance Officer Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 17 March 2022 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside trading venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Disposal - Forfeit Price Volume Total £3.9008 6,254 £24,395.60 Aggregated £3.9008 6,254 £24,395.60





Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 17 March 2022 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Disposal - tax liability Price Volume Total £5.206782 20,024 £104,260.60 Aggregated £5.206782 20,024 £104,260.60

Enquiries:

OSB GROUP PLC

Nickesha Graham-Burrell, t: 01634 835 796

Group Head of Company Secretariat

Investor relations

Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk t: 01634 838973

Brunswick

Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer t: 020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors

About OSB GROUP PLC

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.