Director/PDMR Shareholding

Kent, UNITED KINGDOM

OSB GROUP PLC

(the Company)

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

The Company notifies changes in the interests in the ordinary shares of £0.01 each (Shares) of the Company of the Executive Directors and other PDMRs arising from awards that vested under the following plans:

  • 2019 Performance Share Plan (PSP) and Mirror PSP Plan - 87.16 per cent of the awards vested and a sufficient number of Shares were sold to satisfy the tax liability. The net number of Shares received by each PDMR are subject to a two year holding period. The 2019 PSP was granted on 14 March 2019 at a price of £3.9008 per Share being the average closing price of the Shares for the five dealing days leading up to the date of grant. The 2019 Mirror PSP was granted on 4 October 2019 as a roll over award, following the Combination with Charter Court Financial Services Group plc.
  • 2017 Deferred Share Bonus Plan, which was granted on 16 March 2017 at a price of £4.0754 per Share being the average closing price of the Shares for the five dealing days leading up to the date of grant.
  • 2019 Deferred Share Bonus Plan, which was granted on 14 March 2019 at a price of £3.9008 per Share being the average closing price of the Shares for the five dealing days leading up to the date of grant.
NameNumber of PSP Shares ForfeitedNumber of Shares Vested Total number of Shares Sold for TaxTotal number of Shares Retained in Corporate Nominee Account
  2019 PSP2017 DSBP 2019 DSBP Total   
Executive Directors   
Andrew Golding25,675174,284-89,031263,315 124,194139,121
April Talintyre17,296117,407-59,383176,790 83,38593,405
Other PDMRs   
Jens Bech9,50064,485--64,485 30,41534,070
Jason Elphick6,81746,275 22,697-68,972 32,53236,440
John Gaunt3,25022,059--22,059 10,40511,654
Hasan Kazmi7,99054,241 25,151-79,392 37,44641,946
Clive Kornitzer8,55858,095--58,095 27,40130,694
Lisa Odendaal5,71138,76719,017-57,784 27,25530,529
Paul Whitlock4,33329,412--29,412 13,87315,539
Richard Wilson6,25442,454--42,454 20,02422,430
  • On 18 March 2022, Jason Elphick sold 5,500 shares at a price of £5.645.

The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Andrew Golding   
   

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/statusChief Executive Officer
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or  auction monitor

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

  Transaction(s) summary table   

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 17 March 2022Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside trading venueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Disposal - Forfeit		 PriceVolumeTotal
£3.900825,675£100,153.04
Aggregated£3.900825,675£100,153.04
         


 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 17 March 2022Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)GBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Disposal - tax liability		 PriceVolumeTotal
£5.206782124,194£646,651.08
Aggregated£5.206782124,194£646,651.08
          
           
                  

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person April Talintyre   
   

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/statusChief Financial Officer
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or  auction monitor

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC

 
  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

  Transaction(s) summary table
  

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 17 March 2022Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside trading venueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Disposal - Forfeit		 PriceVolumeTotal
£3.900817,296£67,468.24
Aggregated£3.900817,296£67,468.24
         


 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 17 March 2022Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)GBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Disposal - tax liability		 PriceVolumeTotal
£5.20678283,385£434,167.52
Aggregated£5.20678283,385£434,167.52
         
          
          

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Jens Bech 

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/statusGroup Commercial Director
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

  Transaction(s) summary table

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 17 March 2022Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside trading venueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Disposal - Forfeit		 PriceVolumeTotal
£3.90089,500£37,057.60
Aggregated£3.90089,500£37,057.60
         

  

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 17 March 2022Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)GBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Disposal - tax liability		 PriceVolumeTotal
£5.20678230,415£158,364.27
Aggregated£5.20678230,415£158,364.27
         

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Jason Elphick  

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/statusGroup General Counsel and Company Secretary 
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

  Transaction(s) summary table

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 17 March 2022Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside trading venueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Disposal - Forfeit		 PriceVolumeTotal
£3.90086,817£26,591.75
Aggregated£3.90086,817£26,591.75
         


 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 17 March 2022Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)GBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Disposal - tax liability		 PriceVolumeTotal
£5.20678232,532£169,387.03
Aggregated£5.20678232,532£169,387.03
         


 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 18 March 2022Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)GBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Disposal 		 PriceVolumeTotal
£5.6455,500£31,047.50
Aggregated£5.6455,500£31,047.50
         

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person John Gaunt  

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/statusGroup Chief Information Officer
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

  Transaction(s) summary table

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 17 March 2022Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside trading venueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Disposal - Forfeit of roll over award		 PriceVolumeTotal
£0.003,250£0.00
Aggregated£0.003,250£0.00
         


 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 17 March 2022Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)GBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Disposal - tax liability		 PriceVolumeTotal
£5.20678210,405£54,176.57
Aggregated£5.20678210,405£54,176.57
         

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Hasan Kazmi 

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/statusGroup Chief Risk Officer
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

  Transaction(s) summary table

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 17 March 2022Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside trading venueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

 Disposal - Forfeit		 PriceVolumeTotal
£3.90087,990£31,167.39
Aggregated£3.90087,990£31,167.39
        

           

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 17 March 2022Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)GBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

 Disposal - tax liability		 PriceVolumeTotal
£5.20678237,446£194,973.16
Aggregated£5.20678237,446£194,973.16
 
        

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Clive Kornitzer 

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/statusGroup Chief Operating Officer
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

  Transaction(s) summary table

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 17 March 2022Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside trading venueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Disposal - Forfeit		 PriceVolumeTotal
£3.90088,558£33,383.05
Aggregated£3.90088,558£33,383.05
         


 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 17 March 2022Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)GBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Disposal - tax liability		 PriceVolumeTotal
£5.20678227,401£142,671.03
Aggregated£5.20678227,401£142,671.03
         
          

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Lisa Odendaal 

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/statusGroup Chief Internal Auditor
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

  Transaction(s) summary table

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 17 March 2022Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside trading venueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Disposal - Forfeit		 PriceVolumeTotal
£3.90085,711£22,277.47
Aggregated£3.90085,711£22,277.47
         


 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 17 March 2022Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)GBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Disposal - tax liability		 PriceVolumeTotal
£5.20678227,255£141,910.84
Aggregated£5.20678227,255£141,910.84
         

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person  Paul Whitlock 
   

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/statusGroup Managing Director, Savings
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or  auction monitor

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

  Transaction(s) summary table

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 17 March 2022Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside trading venueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Disposal - Forfeit of roll over award		 PriceVolumeTotal
£0.004,333£0.00
Aggregated£0.004,333£0.00
         


 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 17 March 2022Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)GBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Disposal - tax liability		 PriceVolumeTotal
£5.20678213,873£72,233.69
Aggregated£5.20678213,873£72,233.69
    
         

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Richard Wilson 

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/statusGroup Chief Credit and Compliance Officer
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

  Transaction(s) summary table

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 17 March 2022Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside trading venueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Disposal - Forfeit		 PriceVolumeTotal
£3.90086,254£24,395.60
Aggregated£3.90086,254£24,395.60
         


 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 17 March 2022Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)GBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Disposal - tax liability		 PriceVolumeTotal
£5.20678220,024£104,260.60
Aggregated£5.20678220,024£104,260.60
         

Enquiries:

OSB GROUP PLC
Nickesha Graham-Burrell,                                               t: 01634 835 796
Group Head of Company Secretariat     

Investor relations
Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk                                     t: 01634 838973

Brunswick                                                       
Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer                                        t:  020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors

About OSB GROUP PLC

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.