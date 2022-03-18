Elite Nerdz Club, the First NFT Collection to Build a Teaching Marketplace in the Metaverse

Beirut, Lebanon, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the rise of crypto, NFTs, the Metaverse, and Web 3.0, it’s no surprise that some companies are looking to populate those spaces with things we have in the real world, from real estate to assets. Elite Nerdz Club is bringing something new to the table, however, by selling their own unique NFT collection and building the first peer-to-peer teaching marketplace in the Metaverse.

Elite Nerdz Club is passionate about providing valuable and exclusive Web 3.0 educational content to their NFT holders and the larger community. By giving people the chance to monetize their skills and sell their courses in the Metaverse, people can learn more about this new, sometimes confusing digital space, while a portion of the revenue will be left aside and given back to holders of their NFTs.

“We are a group of ambitious nerdz looking to build the first teaching marketplace in the Metaverse. We’re giving the community the chance to build and sell their courses in the Metaverse while providing learners with an unmatched educational experience through virtual reality,” they explained.

There’s plenty of debate over what the Metaverse will be like when it finally launches, but innovative companies like Elite Nerdz Club are already building digital infrastructure—after all, fortune favors the bold. By using the power of NFTs and blockchain technology, creating an education marketplace is the obvious next step for this new virtual world.

With this one-of-a-kind, ground-breaking concept, Elite Nerdz Club is looking to become pioneers in the educational sector in the Metaverse. They also plan to be the first NFT collection to offer holders the opportunity to earn passive income from the revenues of our marketplace.

“We will help our community with building their courses, preparing their material, and marketing their offerings in the Metaverse."

Their collection of 7,777 nerd NFTs will be sold on the Ethereum blockchain sometime in late March or the beginning of April.

Media Details:



Name: Elite Nerdz Club

Email: info@elitenerdzclub.io

City: Beirut

Country: Lebanon

