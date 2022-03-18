Gmradar.com Now Providing NDT And GPR Equipment On Sale And Rent

Nicosia, Cyprus, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gmradar.com, the renowned name in the non-destructive testing industry, is now offering top quality NDT and GPR equipment on sale and rental, to bring worldwide clients cost-effective options for their specific needs.

The company has been in the business for almost two decades and has been growing its reputation on the back of the superior quality supplies and impeccable service it provides customers. Starting off only in the field of geophysical equipment, it has grown to offer a diverse range of products and services to its clients. In fact, Gmradar.com also offers training around the globe to ensure that its clients can get the most of the GPR and NDT equipment they buy or rent.

It’s the quality of products and services that has won the company many accolades and the trust of its customers. The company is a member of many renowned International organizations and has certifications including European Startup Association, ISO 9001 System Certification, SEG, and many others. And now the company is offering a wide range of NDT and GPR equipment on sale and rental options for its clients.



GMRadar

Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) is a crucial tool for utility locators around the world. That’s because it has the capability of detecting both metallic and non-metallic items at different depths. Gmradar has built its forte with its GPR equipment that has ticked the right boxes for clients in different industry sectors. The company offers crucial information about how this equipment works, its benefits, limitations, etc. to help buyers make the right decisions.

Proceq GS 8000 GPR is a state-of-the-art option available with the company. It is a smart solution for locating objects and mapping the underground world using SFCW ground penetrating radar technology. Gmradar highlights its important features that include superior clarity of data and adaptability to different terrains. It also allows users to access data from anywhere at any time.

This Proceq GS 8000 GPR can be used for a number of applications including forensics, archeology, geophysical investigations, utility strike prevention and so much more. Gmradar has also partnered with the best in the business to ensure that clients can get access to top-quality Non-Destructive Testing equipment for their specialized and unique applications.

This range of equipment includes concrete testing, digital radiography, rebar detectors, and steel structure analyzers. These Non-Destructive Testing equipment have huge benefits and applications in the oil and gas industry, aviation and aerospace, shipyards, construction, foundation integration, moisture flooring inspection, roofing inspection, pest control and so much more.

Interested clients can know more about these NDR and GPR supplies with ease on the company’s website, and also have their queries answered by the professionals working with the company. They can buy these products or make the most of the short and mid-term leasing of the equipment, which spells quality at affordable rates.

About Gmradar.com

For close to twenty years the company has been the leading provider of top quality geophysical and non-destructive products that are available on sale or rent at competitive rates.

###

Media Contact

GMRadar

URL: https://www.gmradar.com/

Phone: +357 99 39 21 43

Address: PO Box 25126, Nicosia, Cyprus

Newsroom: news.38digitalmarket.com

Attachment