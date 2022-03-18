Resonate Reveals the 10 Voter Segments That Will Determine the Outcome of the 2022 Election Cycle

RESTON, Va., March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resonate , the leading provider of A.I.-powered consumer data and intelligence, today released a new segmentation of the American Voter landscape, that provides an updated, comprehensive analysis of the sentiment, intent, motivations and values of the American voters who will determine the results of the 2022 elections. This unparalleled A.I. and machine learning-based research uncovered 10 unique voter segments that candidates must understand, target and engage as they plan their primary campaigns. Each of the 10 privacy-safe segments is described in the 2022 Resonate Midterm Election Voter Landscape report, and is available for direct activation across all channels and for first-party data enrichment.



“Elections are won by the campaigns and candidates that effectively connect with voters by understanding them as individuals. Personal motivations, values, beliefs and experiences play a critical role in describing voters and defaulting to party descriptors alone won’t win this election,” said Bryan Gernert, CEO of Resonate. “These hyper-targeted, robust voter segments provide a comprehensive set of unique attributes that influence voting decisions. The campaigns that take the time to understand and take action based on these nuances will ultimately be the ones that decide the future of our nation.”

The report’s findings include detailed insights into the personal values, motivations, top issues and demographics of each of the following 10 segments. This privacy-safe data insights include:

Dependable Democrats (10.2% of U.S. population) oppose socialism and believe the top threats to the U.S. are President Trump and white supremacists.

oppose socialism and believe the top threats to the U.S. are President Trump and white supremacists. Blue Dog Democrats (11.7% of U.S. population) are the only Democratic group who are majority male, and they are the least liberal. They’re the most religious, most urban and most burdened by student loan debt.

are the only Democratic group who are majority male, and they are the least liberal. They’re the most religious, most urban and most burdened by student loan debt. New Deal Democrats (8.9% of U.S. population) are the oldest voter segment. They’re favorable to socialism, extremely union friendly, and they’re also the group with the highest vaccination rate.

are the oldest voter segment. They’re favorable to socialism, extremely union friendly, and they’re also the group with the highest vaccination rate. Pessimistic Progressives (12.4% of U.S. population) personally suffered financially due to the pandemic. They want to see racial quality and police reform. Surprisingly, they’re also the most moderate group on fiscal issues and were supportive of Trump’s trade reforms. They’re the least educated group and the least likely to turn out to vote.

personally suffered financially due to the pandemic. They want to see racial quality and police reform. Surprisingly, they’re also the most moderate group on fiscal issues and were supportive of Trump’s trade reforms. They’re the least educated group and the least likely to turn out to vote. Apathetic Independents (22.6% of U.S. population) are uninformed on major issues, but they know they’re anti-war. Over 9 in 10 aren’t registered to vote.

are uninformed on major issues, but they know they’re anti-war. Over 9 in 10 aren’t registered to vote. Impressionable Independents (6.9% of U.S. population) look similar to the Apathetic Independents except for one key factor: They are registered to vote.

look similar to the Apathetic Independents except for one key factor: They are registered to vote. Red Meat Republicans (6.9% of U.S. population) are a straight-ticket, high-turnout Republican group who believe Trump made America great again. They’re a rural group who are not open to green energy, and, while they’re concerned about the economy, their personal finances have not been affected by the pandemic.

are a straight-ticket, high-turnout Republican group who believe Trump made America great again. They’re a rural group who are not open to green energy, and, while they’re concerned about the economy, their personal finances have not been affected by the pandemic. Compassionate Conservatives (7.6% of U.S. population) cling to the way things were in the old GOP days, but they’re also the most socially liberal group. They are pro-infrastructure and pro-trade reforms and are the most concerned GOP group about white supremacists, rogue nuclear states and Russia.

cling to the way things were in the old GOP days, but they’re also the most socially liberal group. They are pro-infrastructure and pro-trade reforms and are the most concerned GOP group about white supremacists, rogue nuclear states and Russia. Middle of the Road Republicans (5.6% of U.S. population) vote mostly because friends and family expect them to, and they will mail in their ballot. They are least likely to identify as Republican, and they were the most dissatisfied Republicans with Trump’s policies.

vote mostly because friends and family expect them to, and they will mail in their ballot. They are least likely to identify as Republican, and they were the most dissatisfied Republicans with Trump’s policies. Bro-publicans (7.2% of U.S. population) always look out for No. 1 and vote based on personal economic benefit. They have more student debt than other GOP groups and are most likely to want student loans canceled. These are ex-Democrats who once voted for Obama, then voted for Trump.

To build this voter landscape, Resonate leverages it’s unique A.I.-Data Engine, to yield thousands of individual-level insights on every voter, from their party, policy positions, preferred voting method, psychological drivers, personal values and more. Resonate uses A.I. to segment the eligible electorate based on the most fundamental and relevant insights to predict 2022 primary candidate preference. Resonate’s entire electorate data set, including the 10 2022 Midterm Voter Landscape segments are connected into the marketing and advertising ecosystem for direct activation across any channel.

Read the complete findings of the 2022 Resonate Midterm Election Voter Landscape at: https://bit.ly/3Ioau5o

Resonate’s deep history in helping political campaigns identify and target niche voter audiences has resulted in a strong track record of candidate victories. The unique voter segments identified through Resonate’s unprecedented study are now available for targeting via the Resonate Ignite platform.

