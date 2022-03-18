Volunteers Planted 50 New Trees at Willoughby Park

DALLAS, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willoughby Park received 50 new trees as part of a partnership with Texas Trees Foundation, American Forests, Salesforce, One Tree Planted, Origins Green the Planet ™ and Dallas Parks and Recreation. The trees were planted by more than 75 community volunteers and foresters from Texas Trees Foundation and Dallas Park and Recreation as part of the Branching Out Program that aims to mitigate urban heat and increase the tree canopy coverage in Dallas.

This project is made possible thanks to American Forests and Salesforce, as well as reforestation nonprofit One Tree Planted and active natural, prestige skincare brand, Origins. Through the Green the Planet Fund, Origins has provided a grant to support 15 urban forestry and environmental justice projects throughout local communities across the U.S. this spring.

"At Origins, we're deepening our commitment to reforestation through expanded partnerships with nonprofit organizations that align with our Green the PlanetTM mission," says Ada Lien, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Origins. "Our planting efforts continue to help combat climate change and support local communities around the world. Origins is proud to help impact meaningful change for both people and our planet."

One Tree Planted is a nonprofit organization on a mission to make it easy for anyone to help the environment through planting trees. Their projects span the globe and are done in collaboration with local communities and knowledgeable experts to create an impact for nature, people, and wildlife.

"This project is a meaningful step forward to ensuring all communities have equal and equitable access to the benefits of trees - from reducing urban heat to mitigating the effects of climate change to protecting the water we drink and air we breathe," said Tanner Haid, Urban Forestry Specialist at One Tree Planted. "We are proud of this partnership with Texas Trees Foundation, and look forward to supporting more opportunities to plant trees and build community in Dallas."

"The work we're able to accomplish with our partners is very valuable. The new trees not only provide benefits for park-goers, they also help increase tree canopy coverage and mitigate urban heat," said Janette Monear, CEO of Texas Trees Foundation. "With the support of our partners, our communities will be cleaner, greener, cooler, and healthier for generations to come."

The Branching Out program began in 2018, in an effort to reforest and beautify Dallas' aging urban canopy. For each planting, the Dallas Park and Recreation, Texas Trees Foundation, donors, and volunteers work to plant trees with the intention to increase the current Dallas tree canopy coverage.

For more information on Texas Trees Foundation, visit www.texastrees.org. You can also follow TTF on IG at www.instagram.com/texastreesfoundation, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/texastrees, and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/texas_trees.

###

Media Contact:

Joryn Manley

Joryn@texastrees.org

Related Images











Image 1: Texas Trees Foundation





Volunteers plant trees at Willoughby Park









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment