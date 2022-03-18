Aristotle Announces Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets From PAC Compliance Services

WASHINGTON, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aristotle, a global provider of political technology, compliance, consulting, data services and analytics, announces a definitive agreement to acquire certain assets from PAC Compliance Services, LLC (PCS), a political action committee (PAC) compliance and support services company. These specific assets include clients and existing contracts related to their corporate and association PAC division.

Following the execution of an agreement on February 28, 2022, Aristotle and PCS will work cohesively to ensure a seamless transition and client integration.

"We are excited to announce this opportunity to expand Aristotle's robust client base," said Aristotle Executive Vice President of Mergers and Acquisitions Rob Christ. "We look forward to providing our foundational technology, compliance and comprehensive PAC services to these valued clients."

The acquisition of certain PCS assets is in line with Aristotle's strategy to continue upward growth while remaining dedicated to its mission: "To further the democratic process, regardless of political affiliation" by providing professional products and expert services.

Aristotle maintains its commitment to cultivating growth, support, partnership, and innovation initiatives within its esteemed community of PAC, government relations, and advocacy peers.

"Aristotle executives and our valued team members remain resolute in exceeding our new client's political goals and initiatives, while ensuring impeccable compliance services," stated Aristotle President Dean Phillips. "We look forward to collaborating with our new PAC partners."

About Aristotle

Since 1983, Aristotle is a proven leader and global pioneer in political technology and services. Aristotle offers a comprehensive suite of PAC and advocacy solutions, compliance, campaign software, and data enhancement products.

About PAC Compliance Services

PAC Compliance Services is a Washington D.C.-based compliance services company.

Media Contact:

Brandi Travis

Brandi.travis@aristotle.com

www.Aristotle.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.