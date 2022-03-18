Ambev’s 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F Available on Our Website

SÃO PAULO, Brazil, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambev S.A. [B3: ABEV3; NYSE: ABEV] announces that the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission - SEC (www.sec.gov) on March 18, 2022 and is available on the Company’s website (ri.ambev.com.br) and also on the Company’s page on SEC's database (www.sec.gov/edgar/). ADR holders may receive a hard copy of the Company’s complete audited financial statements contained in the Form 20-F free of charge, upon request.



