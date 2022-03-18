Kandy Joins Project “CAMARA - The Telco Global API Alliance”

ATLANTA, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc.’s (Nasdaq: AVCT) announced that its Kandy Communications business unit (Kandy), has joined the new, open source project: “CAMARA - The Telco Global API Alliance.” The global partnership will address challenges in porting and reproducing API services across heterogenous operator and cloud architectures. Kandy provides global carrier/operator grade white-label cloud communications services including CPaaS, UCaaS, CCaaS, Microsoft Teams Direct Routing as a Service, SIP Trunking services, and a rich portfolio of real-time communications APIs and supporting functions.



CAMARA is the latest project introduced by The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, and by the GSMA, a global organization unifying the mobile ecosystem to discover, develop, and deliver innovation foundational to positive business environments and societal change.

CAMARA will help customer and developer ecosystems by developing open, global, and accessible API solutions with wide access to operator capabilities, allowing applications to run consistently between telco networks across different countries. In addition, CAMARA offers new opportunities for collaboration between network and cloud players (such as telcos, ISVs, device manufacturers, etc.) to address challenges of porting and reproducing API services across heterogeneous operator architectures. This prevents fragmentation of telco and cloud developers and enables faster, more versatile advancement of global portability and broad industry adoption of new features and capabilities.

A close collaboration has been set up between the CAMARA project and the GSMA’s Operator Platform initiative that is defining a federated platform solution for exposing operator network capabilities to external applications. This collaboration will ensure that developers relying on the CAMARA project’s API solution and abstraction will facilitate users across operator networks.

“The availability of standardized, global APIs will be essential in enabling innovative services and use cases for multiple operator networks and service environments,” said Chuck Canton, President, Kandy. “These 5G, CPaaS API-based services will drive new revenue streams and will be critical to the future growth and success of this industry. With our white label CPaaS and other cloud communications offerings, Kandy is excited to support the CAMARA initiative.”

“We are thrilled to enter into this next chapter of collaboration with the GSMA and technology partners like Kandy,” said Arpit Joshipura, general manager, Networking, Edge and IoT, the Linux Foundation. “By harnessing existing open-source communities within CNCF, LF Networking, LF Edge and aligning to GSMA’s OPG industry requirements, we are poised to address current challenges in API accessibility.”

CAMARA is supported by leading industry organizations, including: AT&T, Capgemini, Deutsche Telekom, Ericsson, Google Cloud, GSMA, IBM, Intel, Kandy, KDDI, Microsoft, MobiledgeX, Nokia, Orange, NGNM, Scenera, T-Mobile US, TIM, Telefonica, TELUS, The Linux Foundation and Vodafone.

Learn more about CAMARA from an MWC Barcelona keynote session: https://www.mwcbarcelona.com/agenda/session/cloud-edge-a-new-approach-to-innovation

More details about “CAMARA - The Telco Global API Alliance”, are also available via GitHub: https://github.com/camaraproject.

More details about the GSMA’s Operator Platform initiative (and its closely related Telco Edge Cloud activity), are also at https://www.gsma.com/operatorplatform.

About American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVCT) is a premier global cloud communications offering proprietary UCaaS, CPaaS, and CCaaS capabilities. Our mission is to provide global technology solutions with a superior customer experience. In 2020, American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. acquired Kandy Communications. For more information, visit https://www.avctechnologies.com

About Kandy

Kandy, an AVCT company, is a cloud-based, real-time communications platform offering proprietary UCaaS, CPaaS, CCaaS, Microsoft Teams Direct Routing as a Service, and SIP Trunking as a Service capabilities. Kandy enables service providers, enterprises, software vendors, systems integrators, partners, and developers to enrich their applications and services with real-time contextual communications, providing a more engaging user experience. With Kandy, companies of all sizes and types can quickly embed real-time communications capabilities into their existing applications and business processes. For more information visit https://www.kandy.io

About GSMA

The GSMA is a global organization unifying the mobile ecosystem to discover, develop and deliver innovation foundational to positive business environments and societal change. Our vision is to unlock the full power of connectivity so that people, industry, and society thrive. Representing mobile operators and organizations across the mobile ecosystem and adjacent industries, the GSMA delivers for its members across three broad pillars: Connectivity for Good, Industry Services and Solutions, and Outreach. This activity includes advancing policy, tackling today’s biggest societal challenges, underpinning the technology and interoperability that make mobile work, and providing the world’s largest platform to convene the mobile ecosystem at the MWC and M360 series of events. We invite you to find out more at https://www.gsma.com.

About the Linux Foundation

Founded in 2000, the Linux Foundation is supported by more than 2,000 members and is the world’s leading home for collaboration on open source software, open standards, open data, and open hardware. Linux Foundation’s projects are critical to the world’s infrastructure including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js, and more. The Linux Foundation’s methodology focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit https://www.linuxfoundation.org

