Starship Protocol Unveils Plans for Upcoming P2E Game and Brand Expansion

New York, NY, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starship Protocol is a token built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) Network. The token aims to create an entire ecosystem of utilities by providing a bridge between the real world and metaspace. The team decided to go with the BSC network as it is one of the most secure blockchain networks in the market. Apart from that, the network can handle considerably more transactions per minute, leading to a fraction of the fee.

Starship Protocol $SSP will pioneer the way crypto games are meant to be played. With our incredible developers and artists, we have joined their giga brains and kicked down the door which takes Game-Fi to the next level. This is where Game-Fi meets Sci-Fi.

Our game will allow users to connect their wallets and immerse themselves in a captivating gaming experience. Apart from that, Starship Protocol will also generate 7,777 unique NFTs. This is not just a simple piece of art, but users can also use this NFT in the SSP Universe and upgrade their Crafts for battle and much more.

“Starship Protocol has implemented a variety of steps to ensure the token stability,” said a spokesperson of Starship Protocol. “The liquidity reserve of the project will be locked for at least twelve months, ensuring no rug-pull scenario from the team. Apart from that, the smart contract will go through full scrutiny and audit before launch. The audit report will then be made available to all investors.”

Their virtual currencies will include both the $SSP token as well as the in-game $MWG token that players will be able to earn through their play.

In summary, Starship Protocols Gaming’s ecosystem will consist of the following:

• Play-to-Earn gaming

• NFTs

• Staking

• An exclusive NFT marketplace

• Mini-games

Outside of the crypto world, Starship Protocol are building a full-fledged brand identity by releasing merchandise to really make their mark in the real world and capture a global audience. They are also working with artists in the music industry to help grow their brand.

The team's main aim is to provide a token with utilities for holders. As a community-driven platform, the team pledge to play their part in the development of an ever-increasing blockchain community. The team also wants to cultivate, encourage, and strengthen Starship Protocols community engagement in the crypto market and provide a platform to the upcoming generation of investors.

Twitter | Telegram

Website: https://starshipprotocol.xyz

Presale on Pinksale.finance

Date: 24th March, 2022 20:00 (UTC)

Soft Cap: 200 BNB / Hard Cap: 400 BNB

Min Buy: 0.1 BNB / Max Buy: 1.0 BNB

Whitelist

Only 100 spots for 100 winners

Get On the Whitelist by completing this form