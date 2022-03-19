Tresor Finance introduces auto-staking and auto-compounding DEFI 3.0 Protocol

WELLINGTON, NZ, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tresor Finance Project ($TRESOR) launches in pancakeswap offering one of the highest paying DeFi yield of 382,945% APY.





The team that created the Tresor Finance believes blockchain could be used to better mean of revenue.

Key features of Tresor

Tresor Insurance Fund (TIF)

5% of all trading fees are stored in the Tresor Insurance Fund which helps sustain and back the staking rewards by maintaining price stability and greatly reducing pitfall risk.

Automatic Staking

Staking made easy with the $TRESOR tokens always staying in the wallet of the user and it is not dependent on 3rd party or centralized authority. Simply buy & hold as you automatically receive rewards in your own wallet so there are no more complicated staking processes at all.

Interest Yield - Automatic Payments

Interest yield is paid automatically and compounded in your wallet through the protocol, guaranteeing you will never miss a payment by simply holding $TRESOR.

Biggest Fixed APY

Tresor provides a fixed APY of 382,945.41% in the first 12 months which is not possible in DeFi in early stages of crypto.

Rapid Interest Payments

The Tresor Protocol pays every Tresor Token holder each and every 15 minutes or 96 times each day, making it the fastest auto-compounding protocol in crypto.

Hyper-Deflationary Token

One of the best features of the Tresor Protocol is an automatic token burn system called “The Tresor Flame” which prevents circulating supply getting out of hand and becoming unmanageable. The Tresor Flame burns 2.5% out of all Tresor Token market sales.

