Auckland, New Zealand, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cens World Launches as the Future Metaverse Open-World Game of the Century. Cens World is a 3D fully Metaverse game that utilises advanced technologies to bring the best experiences to players, help them live in the real world, and admire the items they have created or owned most realistically.





It's no accident that many people believe Cens World will usher in a new era of Metaverse gaming. This is a game in which all countries and territories participate in a simulation of a parallel Earth to the present. It doesn't matter which character the user is in the game. Players in Cens World will craft their own stories and give their characters personalities. As a result, the characters in Cens World are always one-of-a-kind, profound, or horrific, and they must all be owned by the player. In the realm of CENS WORLD, players have complete control over their characters' fates.

CENS WORLD is entering a new era.

CENS WORLD is a Metaverse-based environment where players can have the best gaming experiences while also earning money. Cens World, not surprisingly, is slated to usher in a new age for Metaverse gaming. This is the first Metaverse game that was founded to offer create-for-money (C2E) for creative players to earn money. CENS WORLD is a one-of-a-kind game in which the game's characters, each with their own distinct personality, tell deep, fascinating, and often odd player-created stories. "CENS WORLD," also known as "Game of the Century," with the slogan "Century - New World, New Story," provides players with ultra-natural sensations that few other games on the market can match.

In the CENS WORLD world, it doesn't matter what the characters are. They'll come to life thanks to a new set of powerful and easy-to-use creative tools included in CENS WORLD. Players join the metaverse in real-time or game time to keep the game exciting. Every day, the player will be faced with a variety of random circumstances, such as illness, inability to work, or insects ruining the farm. Including such random events in the game will add to the game's appeal while also reducing the risk of inflation.

The many features equipped, such as Bank, Farm, NFT Market, Mini-game, and Tournament, are unique in the realm of CENS WORLD. These gaming elements all give players realistic experiences akin to real-life activities, which is a unique feature created by CENS WORLD.

All of the above factors will open a new era for CENS WORLD.

Technical data

Token figures

Token name: Cens World Token.

Code: CENS.

Blockchain: BSC.

Token standard: BEP-20.

Token type: Utility token, governance token.

Total supply: 500,000,000.

Token Allocation Plan

CSR: 1%

Liquidity, listing, marketing: 20%

Partners & Advisors: 3%

Development Team: 4%

Founding Team: 10%

Ecosystem Fund: 6%

Seed Round: 5%

Private Sale: 10%

Public Sale: 1%

Create to Earn: 21%

Staking Rewards: 19%

Token release schedule

Seed Round: 9% at TGE, cliff 2 months, then over 13 months,

Private Sale: 9% at TGE, cliff 3 months, then over 13 months,

Public Sale: 100% unlocking starts from the moment the token is listed on the crypto exchange.

Create to Earn: Unlock 100% on Day 0.

Staking Rewards: Unlock 4% on Day 0, and 3% monthly for the next 32 months starting from Day 120.

Ecosystem Fund: Unlock 3% monthly for 32 months starting from Day 30, and 4% in the last month.

Founding Team: Unlock 2,75% monthly for 36 months starting Day 30, and 1% the last month.

Development Team: 4% unlocked at Day 30, then 3% monthly vesting in 32 months.

Partners & Advisors: 20% unlocked at Day 30, then 2% monthly vesting in 40 months,

Liquidity, listing, marketing: 12% unlocked at Day 0, then 8% quarterly vesting in 11 quarters.

CSR: 100% unlocking starts from the moment the token is listed on the crypto exchange.

How to use the token?

4.1: Governance: Holders of CENS governance tokens will be able to vote, submit referendums, and elect council members, among other things.

4.2: Transaction Fees: Tokens can be used to pay transaction fees in the Cens World system.

4.3: Lending Charge: If a user uses CENS tokens to make transactions at the Central Bank, a fee will be added to the liquidity, raising the value of CENS tokens.

4.4: Launchpad: CENS token holders are eligible to participate in future Cens World ecosystem projects.

4.5: Rewards: Cens World, like other DeFi platforms, will have a large pool of general money to contribute. The number of CENS tokens collected from liquidity providers will be proportional to the amount of additional liquidity. In addition, CENS tokens will be awarded for marketing initiatives, prizes, listing conversions, and so forth.

Cens World is still a relatively unknown name in the Metaverse. However, due to the game's unique qualities in comparison to the current market, this is a fantastic opportunity to profit from the investment in the future.

Profits from…

• NFT & Lands: CENS WORLD sells NFTs and Lands to players who pay to make money.

• Lending: NFTs Lending Profits.

• Market fees: peer-to-peer NFT market fees.

• In-game transaction fees: shopping fees (food to survive, clothes, houses, etc.).

• Gaming commission: Mini-Game, PvP, Tournament commission.

CENS WORLD TEAM:

The CENS WORLD ecosystem is currently run by 13 members:

• Mr. Hoang Anh: 10 years of experience in PM, Marketing & Sales at domestic technology projects. More than 7 years of experience in the VR/AR Smart Glass design field.

• Anh Hung Duong CIO: 7 years of experience in software development, AI, Machine Learning, Blockchain.

• Li Zheng Xiang Yun CFO Over 5 years working with foreign funds. More than 7 years working with Sales and Marketing department

• Trang Vu Quynh - CMO: Miss Courage & Top 10 Miss Universe Vietnam 2019 with a passion for bringing Vietnam's Fintech initiatives to the world.

• Tracy Bui - Community Manager: 4 years of experience in Community Management.

• Ngan Tran Public Relations Officer: Many years in the field of media and journalism.

• Ha Le Manh - Chief Gaming Officer: Over 10 years managing and operating 2D and 3D Game Development. Participated in the game bullets strike battlegrounds in 2016. Since 2016 have participated in many other large and small online game projects.

• Vu Phan - CTO: Over 10 years of web application experience

• Brian Dhang Blockchain Team Leader” 10 years of application experience in working on web / mobile/desktop, games as well as blockchain development.

• Sujata Gupta - Community Manager: 2 years of experience in community development.

• Firman Siburian - Community Development: 2 years of experience in community development, Marketing.

• Phu Hoang - HRM: 5 years of experience as a domestic PM in technology projects.

• Duc Hoang - Team Leader Game Artist: 5 years of experience in graphic design for Games



Join the realm of CENS WORLD as a partner or a player to see how unique the game environment on Metaverse is.

Find out more information about Cens World:

Website: https://century.luxe/

Whitepaper: https://century.luxe/white-paper-en.pdf

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CensWorldnft

Telegram: https://t.me/censworldgroup