CRTX INVESTOR ALERT: Hagens Berman, National Trial Attorneys, Investigating Cortexyme, Inc. (CRTX) For Possible Securities Law Violations, Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact Firm

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTX) Investigation:

The investigation focuses on Cortexyme’s statements concerning its Phase II/III clinical trial for its lead drug candidate (atuzaginstat), which is intended to treat patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease.

In the past, Cortexyme has assured investors it has “very good monitoring protocols in place” as a way to mitigate potential safety signals during the trial and that it has seen a "trend to benefit” in certain cognition tests and an “actual benefit from baseline and versus placebo” in another cognition test.

But, on Oct. 27, 2021, Cortexyme revealed that its study missed its primary goal: improvement on two measures of cognition for all patients enrolled in the study. This news sent the price of Cortexyme shares tumbling 76% lower.

Then, on Jan. 26, 2022, Cortexyme announced the FDA placed a full clinical hold on atuzaginstat’s investigational new drug application, suspending dosing and new patient enrollments, without disclosing the FDA’s specific concern. The financial press reported that, under the circumstances, full clinical holds usually suggest a safety issue. This news sent the price of Cortexyme shares down about 31% lower.

Two days later, on Jan. 28, 2022, the Company’s President, CEO and Chairperson of the Board (Casey Lynch) and its Chief Scientific Officer and member of the Board (Stephen Dominy) abruptly left their positions.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and whether Cortexyme misled investors about efficacy and safety issues associated with atuzaginstat,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

