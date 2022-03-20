REPEAT - Migrants Speak Up Against Increasing Racism, Demand Full & Permanent Immigration Status for All

TORONTO, March 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Migrants, refugees, undocumented people, workers, and international students are taking action on March 20, 2022 in 10 cities in Canada, and and 16 locations in Jamaica, Trinidad, St. Vincent, and Cayman Islands to call for full and permanent immigration status for all, and to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination. Actions are being organized following the increased racism during the “Freedom Convoy”, and Canada’s continued exclusion of racialized refugees from the Global South. The actions mark two years since COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic, which continues to disproportionately impact racialized migrants. Migrants are urging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to make urgent and permanent changes to ensure immigration rights, instead of partial, time-limited programs.



The international day of action is coordinated by the Migrant Rights Network, Canada’s largest migrant-led coalition. Public actions are taking place in Burnaby, Calgary, Edmonton, Guelph, Montreal, Niagara, Ottawa, Sault Ste. Marie, St. John’s, and Toronto. Migrant farmworkers are also organizing activities in farms across the country, as well as in Siparia, Trinidad; Kingston, Mandeville – Manchester, Balcarres – Portland, Alexandria – St. Ann, Linstead – St. Catherine, Portmore – St. Catherine, Santa Cruz – St. Elizabeth, Montego Bay – St. James, Gayle – St. Mary, Morant Bay – St. Thomas, Cedar Valley – St. Thomas, and Litchfield – Trelawny, Jamaica; St. Vincent; and Cayman Islands. Many other online activities are also being organized. Updated here: https://migrantrights.ca/m20advisory/

Coordination Media Contact: Syed Hussan, 416-453-3632, Migrant Rights Network Secretariat

Actions on Sunday, March 20, 2022

Toronto, ON: 2pm, Larry Sefton Park (500 Bay Street), march to Queen’s Park Contact: Rajean Hoilett, 289-923-3534

2pm, Larry Sefton Park (500 Bay Street), march to Queen’s Park Burnaby, BC: 12pm, MP Terry Beech’s office, 3906 E. Hastings St. Contact: WeiChun Kua, Migrant Students United - SFU, 778-887-4936

12pm, MP Terry Beech’s office, 3906 E. Hastings St. Calgary, AB: 2pm, Peace Bridge Contact: Vanessa Ortiz, AMexCal, 403-612-7396

2pm, Peace Bridge Edmonton , AB: 4pm, MP Randy Boissonnault’s office, 10235 124 St. NW Contact: Danilo de Leon, Migrante Alberta, 780-860-0731

, 4pm, MP Randy Boissonnault’s office, 10235 124 St. NW Guelph, ON: 2pm, MP Lloyd Longfield's office, 111 Farquhar St. Contact: Susan Rosenthal, Justice for Workers - Guelph, 519-400-1325

2pm, MP Lloyd Longfield's office, 111 Farquhar St. Montreal, QC: 12:30pm, Premier François Legault's office, 770 Sherbrooke O.

12:30pm, Premier François Legault's office, 770 Sherbrooke O. Niagara, ON: 2pm, NOTL Townhall Contact: Kit Andres, Migrant Workers Alliance for Change, 905-324-2840

2pm, NOTL Townhall Ottawa, ON: 12:30pm, Human Rights Monument, 220 Elgin St. Contact: Migrant Workers Alliance for Change, 416-993-1813

12:30pm, Human Rights Monument, 220 Elgin St. Sault Ste Marie, ON: 11:30am, Paroisse Sainte-Marie-Du-Sault, 847 Trunk Road Contact: 438-837-8942

11:30am, Paroisse Sainte-Marie-Du-Sault, 847 Trunk Road St John’s, NL: 1pm, Harbourside Park Contact: Adi Khaitan, Migrant Students United - NL, 709-693-6032



1pm, Harbourside Park

Background