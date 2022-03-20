Education Ecosystem Upgrade: Launch of LEDU BEP-20 Token and LEDU ETH-BSC Bridge

LONDON, March 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the Education Ecosystem reaches a new milestone in its scalability vision, we are pleased to announce the launch of the LEDU BEP-20 token, and a LEDU ETH-BSC bridge for easy conversion.

Recall the Education Ecosystem's native token, LEDU was launched as an ERC20 standard token. This Ethereum standard, prized for its interoperability, allowed for seamless transactions at the cost of painful gas fees, hindering our long-term sustainability goals. This instigated the search for a more sustainable and efficient alternative. Hence, our proud arrival at the Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

With the LEDU staking contract built on the Binance Smart Chain Mainnet, our migration to the Binance Smart Chain is proving to be the perfect match. This move opens an array of benefits to our community. Now, LEDU token holders have an alternative method of earning LEDU through the LEDU staking program. LEDU holders can earn LEDU tokens by locking their LEDU for a fixed duration. This program is an automated process where the user interacts with the LEDU staking contract by calling the stake method of the LEDU contract.

Commenting during the official launch, the LEDU token community manager says, "We have seen a massive surge in community growth and interest in LEDU. Therefore, we are constantly adding value to make superior the LEDU tokens as the payment method for financial transactions that reward project creators, viewers, site moderators, and API developers. As a result, we are confident and look forward optimistically to the LEDU's long-term success."

LEDU ETH-BSC bridge

LEDU holders must bridge their LEDU ERC20, built on the Ethereum Mainnet, to LEDU BEP20, built on the Binance Smart Chain Mainnet. Bridging LEDU ERC20 to LEDU BEP20 simply means converting LEDU ERC20 to LEDU BEP20. This is a guide to convert to LEDU ERC for LEDU BEP tokens on Multichain.

About Education Ecosystem

Education Ecosystem (LEDU) is a project-based learning platform that teaches professional developers and students how to build real products in areas such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, cybersecurity, data science, game development, and programming. Content is organized around projects where learners learn from watching experienced developers build practical products. Education Ecosystem uses the utility token LEDU to power its ecosystem.

Media Contact:

Brianna Weth

London, PR Agency

Email: content@education-ecosystem.com

Education Ecosystem Links:

Website

Twitter

Telegram

YouTube

Related Images











Image 1: ETH-BSC SWAP





ETH-BSC SWAP (multichain)









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment