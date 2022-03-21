“Protector Of the Gods” Film Director Kameko Tarnez & Archrok Entertainment to Release a Comic Book & a 3-D Animation

Kiambu county, Ruiru Town, Kenya, March 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Protector of the Gods” is a soon to be released feature film trilogy that shows an Afro-futuristic representation of three of Egypt’s most iconic queens. Each series focuses on a different monarch, the first on Hatshepsut, the second on Nefertiti and the third on Cleopatra. The creation of this feature film is being directed by Kameko Tarnez, an artistic genius that has worked with global icons such as Michael Jackson, Erykah Badu, Grace Jones, and other notables.

Part one of the ‘’Protector of the Gods” trilogy is a $30 million project directed by Kameko and supported by his group of global billionaire investors. Together, Kameko and his billionaire partners brought to life Archrok Entertainment; a full-fledged film production house, artist management, and boutique recording label. “Protector of the Gods” has already been branded by GQ and Glamour magazine as being “Hollywood’s First All-Black Egypt Film.” Sharing in his passion, the film director has teamed up with some of the creatives behind a host of blockbuster films, such as Black Panther, Interstellar, The Matrix Resurrection, Maleficent, Justice League, and more.

Despite production delays caused by COVID-19, Kameko and his team have resumed production in Africa, excluding some of its cast members, due to current Covid restrictions. Kameko says - “My team and I are really looking forward to finishing part one of this film and sharing it with the world! However, everyone’s health and safety are most important. To stay inspired I often remind myself, that although production has been delayed, we are definitely not defeated!” While the world was shut down, the Archrok team continued to work. Due to the demand for this story, they used this time to produce the film’s attached comic book and a 3-D animation series. The comic book will debut exclusively in Egypt and Dubai this summer and will be released in the U.S. Fall of 2022. We are really looking forward to seeing what the future holds for Kameko and his Archrok Team!

