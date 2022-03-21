Report of transactions of shares and related securities of Bavarian Nordic by persons holding managerial responsibilities and/or persons/companies closely associated with such

English Danish

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 21, 2022 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) has today received information about the following transactions of the company’s shares/related securities by persons holding managerial responsibilities and/or persons/companies closely associated with such.

The transactions concern the vesting of restricted stock units (RSUs) including matching shares awarded to members of the Company’s Executive Management in 2019 in accordance with the decision by the Board of Directors to defer part of the annual cash bonus related to Executive Management’s performance in 2018 by conversion into RSUs. The three-year vesting period has now expired, and all conditions for release of the shares, including matching shares, have been met.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Paul Chaplin 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status



President and Chief Executive Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Bavarian Nordic A/S b) LEI 2138006JCDVYIN6INP51 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument





Identification code Shares





DK0015998017 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares (vesting of restricted stock units) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 75.84 11,458 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



11,458

DKK 868,959.00 e) Date of the transaction 2022-03-21 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Henrik Juuel 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status



Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Bavarian Nordic A/S b) LEI 2138006JCDVYIN6INP51 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument





Identification code Shares





DK0015998017 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares (vesting of restricted stock units) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 75.94 966 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



966

DKK 73,354.00 e) Date of the transaction 2022-03-21 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Henrik Birk 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status



Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Bavarian Nordic A/S b) LEI 2138006JCDVYIN6INP51 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument





Identification code Shares





DK0015998017 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares (vesting of restricted stock units) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 75.85 5,482 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



5,482

DKK 415,800.00 e) Date of the transaction 2022-03-21 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

About Bavarian Nordic

Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated vaccine company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of life-saving vaccines. We are a global leader in smallpox vaccines and have been a long-term supplier to the U.S. Government of a non-replicating smallpox vaccine, which has been approved by the FDA, also for the protection against monkeypox. The vaccine is approved as a smallpox vaccine in Europe and Canada. Our commercial product portfolio furthermore contains market-leading vaccines against rabies and tick-borne encephalitis. Using our live virus vaccine platform technology, MVA-BN®, we have created a diverse portfolio of proprietary and partnered product candidates designed to save and improve lives by unlocking the power of the immune system, including an Ebola vaccine, which is licensed to the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson. We are also committed to the development of a next generation COVID-19 vaccine. For more information visit www.bavarian-nordic.com .

Contacts

Europe: Rolf Sass Sørensen, Vice President Investor Relations, Tel: +45 61 77 47 43

US: Graham Morrell, Paddock Circle Advisors, graham@paddockcircle.com , Tel: +1 781 686 9600

Company Announcement no. 07 / 2022

Attachment