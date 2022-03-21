Proactive news headlines including Surefire Resources, Elementos, Pharmaxis and Orthocell Ltd

Sydney, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Surefire Resources NL (ASX:SRN) has enhanced a new gold discovery area west of Yidby deposit within the Yidby Gold Project with new results increasing the footprint.

Elementos Ltd (ASX:ELT, OTC:ELTLF)'s Oropesa Project in Spain was recently named one of the seven significant mining projects assigned to the Government of Andalucía's Project Accelerator Unit.

Pharmaxis Ltd (ASX:PXS, OTC:PMXSF) is gearing up to present two research and development showcase webinars for its two lead drug discoveries - PXS-5505, which targets several cancers, and PXS-6302, which targets the inhibition of scar tissue, especially trauma and burn scars.

Orthocell Ltd (ASX:OCC)'s shares were as much as 33.35% higher to $0.52 on receiving market and regulatory approval from the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration for its Remplir™ peripheral nerve repair device.

SensOre Ltd (ASX:S3N) has stepped forward with two key partnerships that will see the hunt for energy, base and precious metals across Western and South Australia enhanced.

Astro Resources NL (ASX:ARO) has signed a letter of intent (LOI) with Nevada Exploration Inc (NGE) aimed at forming a strategic alliance to generate and advance epithermal gold projects in its million-acre area of interest (AOI) in northern Nevada.

Reach Resources Ltd (ASX:RR1) has plunged $1.8 million into REEgenerated Pty Ltd, an Australian private company that owns 100% of the Coconut Club rare earth element (REE) exploration project in Quebec, Canada, and has an option to snap up 100% of REEcycle Inc, a US-based REE separation and technology company.

Oar Resources Ltd (ASX:OAR) has begun drilling, surface sampling and planning geophysical survey programs across its portfolio of projects, simultaneously exploring the Douglas Canyon Gold Project in Nevada, US, and the Crown Nickel-Copper-Platinum Group Element (PGE) Project in the Julimar District of Western Australia.

Aurumin Ltd (ASX:AUN) has completed the acquisition of Sandstone Operations Pty Ltd from Middle Island Resources Ltd (ASX:MDI).

Carnavale Resources Ltd (ASX:CAV) has completed a second substantial 176 hole, 12,894-metre aircore drilling program at Ora Banda South Gold Project In Western Australia, following-up previous shallow bedrock gold results that confirmed a 15-kilometre-long gold-bearing system.

Creso Pharma Ltd (ASX:CPH, OTCQB:COPHF) subsidiary Mernova Medicinal Inc has recorded strong sales growth in Nova Scotia across all product formats and a market share as high as 15% in some categories.

Cauldron Energy Ltd (ASX:CXU) has completed a placement of 44,117,647 new fully paid ordinary shares to sophisticated and professional investor clients of Everblu Capital Pty Ltd.

Tamboran Resources Ltd (ASX:TBN) has posted an approximate 17% increase on previously reported gas flows from the Tanumbirini 2H and 3H natural gas wells in the Northern Territory's prolific Beetaloo Sub-basin.

Kingwest Resources Ltd (ASX:KWR)'s first pass aircore drilling targeting 11 kilometres of the nickel-fertile Highway Ultramafic unit has been completed at Lake Goongarrie.

Galileo Mining Ltd (ASX:GAL) has discovered a new platinum-palladium (2E) target at the Norseman Nickel-Cobalt Project in Western Australia from aircore drilling results that revealed anomalous mineralisation in six contiguous holes over 250 metres of drill line.

Hillgrove Resources Ltd (ASX:HGO)'s four new diamond holes in the Kavanagh mineral zone at Kanmantoo Copper Project in South Australia, have all intersected strong copper-gold mineralisation.

Castillo Copper Ltd (LSE:CCZ, ASX:CCZ) has sufficient evidence from geological data across three prospects in the East Zone of the Broken Hill Alliance (BHA) Project in Far West New South Wales to potentially prove up a primary cobalt JORC 2012-compliant mineral resource estimate with additional zinc.

Meeka Gold Ltd (ASX:MEK) says 13,000 metres of aircore drilling at the Circle Valley Project in the Albany-Fraser Mobile Belt of southern Western Australia has been "extremely successful" in defining new gold zones and favourable horizons for REE mineralisation.

