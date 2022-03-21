QPR Software Plc: Notification according to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act

Pohjolan Rahoitus Oy's direct shareholding in QPR has decreased under five (5) percent


QPR Software Plc has received a notification on 18 March, 2022, pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act (SMA), that Pohjolan Rahoitus Oy´s holding of the shares and votes in QPR Software has decreased under five (5) percent.

Following the breach of the flagging limit, Pohjolan Rahoitus Oy owns 619,339 QPR shares, corresponding to 4.98% of QPR's total share capital.


Total position of Pohjolan Rahoitus Oy, based on its notification:
 Shares and voting rights, %Shares and voting rights through financial instrumentsTotal, %Total number of shares and voting rights of QPR Software Plc
Position after exceeding the threshold4,9804,9812,444,863
Position in previous notification (if any)9,9609,96 



Details of the holdings on the notification date after exceeding the threshold
Shares and voting rights
Class / type of shares

Number of shares and voting rightsShares and voting rights, % of total
Direct

(SMA 9:5)		Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)		Direct

(SMA 9:5)		Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
QPR1V61933004,98%0
TOTAL619330 4,98% 


