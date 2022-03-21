Subsea 7 share repurchases

Luxembourg – 21 March 2022 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) today announced transactions made in accordance with its share repurchase programme during the week commencing 14 March 2022.

Date on which the share repurchase programme was announced: 25 July 2019, with a two-year extension announced on 16 April 2021.

The duration of the share repurchase programme: until 14 April 2023.

In the period from 14 March 2022 until 18 March 2022 Subsea 7 S.A. has repurchased a total of 1,545,843 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 74.3653 per share.

Overview of transactions Dates Aggregated daily volume

(number of shares) Weighted average share price per day

(NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK) 14 March 2022 416,216 74.7494 31,111,896 15 March 2022 421,947 73.5417 31,030,700 16 March 2022 377,401 74.6943 28,189,704 17 March 2022 330,279 74.5575 24,624,777 18 March 2022 - - - Previously disclosed share repurchases under the programme (accumulated) 5,307,207 64.2572 341,026,286 Accumulated under the share repurchase programme 6,853,050 66.5373 455,983,362 The issuer’s holding of own shares:

Following the completion of the above transactions, Subsea 7 S.A. owns a total of 7,035,017 of its own shares, corresponding to 2.35% of the issued share capital of Subsea 7 S.A. Total shares in issue, including treasury shares, were 300,000,000.







Appendix:

An overview of all transactions made under the share repurchase programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at

www.newsweb.no.





******************************************************************************

Subsea 7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry. We create sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

Subsea 7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

******************************************************************************

Contact for enquiries:

Katherine Tonks

Head of Investor Relations

Tel +44 20 8210 5568

katherine.tonks@subsea7.com

www.subsea7.com

Attachments