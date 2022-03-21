Mainz Biomed to Ring Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell

BERKELEY, Calif. and MAINZ, Germany, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mainz Biomed N.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ) (“Mainz Biomed” or the “Company”), a molecular genetics diagnostic company specializing in the early detection of cancer, announces that Guido Baechler, Chief Executive Officer, will ring the closing bell at Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square today, Monday, March 21st, 2022 at 4:00 pm ET. The Company commenced trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol “MYNZ” on November 8th, 2021.



"We’re very honored to celebrate our recent Nasdaq listing by ringing the closing bell today," said Guido Baechler. "The ceremony is a great way to mark our successful transition to the public markets and I’d like to take this opportunity to thank our shareholders for their strong and continued support. We have made significant strides over the past months in both our commercial and operational development and plan to build on this strong momentum throughout 2022 and beyond.”

A live stream of the Nasdaq Opening Bell will be available at: https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony

About Mainz Biomed N.V.

Mainz Biomed develops market-ready molecular genetic diagnostic solutions for life-threatening conditions. The Company’s flagship product is ColoAlert, an accurate, non-invasive, and easy-to-use early detection diagnostic test for colorectal cancer. ColoAlert is currently marketed across Europe with FDA clinical study and submission process intended to be launched in the first half of 2022 for U.S. regulatory approval. Mainz Biomed’s product candidate portfolio includes PancAlert, an early-stage pancreatic cancer screening test based on Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction-based (PCR) multiplex detection of molecular-genetic biomarkers in stool samples, and the GenoStick technology, a platform being developed to detect pathogens on a molecular genetic basis.

For more information, please visit www.mainzbiomed.com

For media enquiries, please contact press@mainzbiomed.com

For investor enquiries, please contact ir@mainzbiomed.com

